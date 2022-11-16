Millikin football's Alexander Perkins camed CCIW Co-Defensive Player of the Year

DECATUR — Millikin football senior defensive end Alexander Perkins was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Don Larson Co-Defensive Player of Year as part of the All-Conference Team announcement. Four other Millikin players were recognized by the CCIW coaches as well.

Perkins was also named to the CCIW All-Conference First Team along with fellow Millikin senior defensive lineman Quinton Miller. Junior defensive lineman Christopher Montgomery and junior defensive back Nick Burks received CCIW All-Conference Second Team recognition. Big Blue graduate student linebacker Kendall Dehority, an Eisenhower graduate, was selected at the Millikin CCIW RESPECT Award winner.

Perkins ended the regular season ranked first in the nation in NCAA DIII for sacks and tackles for a loss. Perkins recorded 18 sacks (1.80 per game) and 28 tackles for a loss (2.8 per game). He was fourth in the country in forced fumbles with four. Perkins had 54 total tackles, seven quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one interception.

Miller was Millikin’s leading tackler with 64 total stops. He had 20 tackles for a loss, ranking him second in the conference and 10th in all of NCAA Division III. Miller had four quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks.

Montgomery had 30 total tackles with 13.5 tackles for a loss, including six sacks. Montgomery joined with Perkins and Miller to form a defensive front that helped the Big Blue defense rank third in the country in tackles for a loss and 13th in sacks. Montgomery added four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Burks had 30 tackles for Millikin with three interceptions and nine pass breakups. Dehority had 61 tackles.