Millikin football's Alexander Perkins named to AFCA DIII All-American First Team

DECATUR —Millikin senior defensive end Alexander Perkins continues to pick up postseason awards.

Perkins was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Don Larson Co-Defensive Player of Year in November and on Tuesday was included on the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NCAA Division III All-American First Team.

In December, Perkins was named to the D3football.com 2022 All-Region 5 First Team. Along with becoming the CCIW Co-Defensive Player of Year, Perkins was also named to the CCIW All-Conference First Team.

Perkins is the 43rd player in the history of Millikin football to receive All-America recognition.

Perkins, a Morgan Park High School graduate, ended the regular season ranked first in the nation in NCAA DIII for sacks and tackles for a loss. Perkins recorded 18 sacks (1.80 per game) and 28 tackles for a loss (2.8 per game). He was fourth in the country in forced fumbles with four. Perkins had 54 total tackles, seven quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one interception.

Perkins may add another honor this weekend when D3football.com announces its All-America team in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship game, the Stagg Bowl.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team every year since 1945. The AFCA’s DIII All-America Selection Committee is made up of head coaches representing each conference from each of the AFCA’s seven districts. The coaches in each district rank the top players in their respective districts.

Photos: Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.