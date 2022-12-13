Millikin football's Alexander Perkins named to AFCA DIII All-American First Team

DECATUR —
Millikin senior defensive end Alexander Perkins continues to pick up postseason awards.
Perkins was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Don Larson Co-Defensive Player of Year in November and on Tuesday was included on the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NCAA Division III All-American First Team.
Millikin's Alexander Perkins (94) has been named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NCAA Division III All-American First Team.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
In December, Perkins was named to the
D3football.com 2022 All-Region 5 First Team. Along with becoming the CCIW Co-Defensive Player of Year, Perkins was also named to the CCIW All-Conference First Team.
Perkins is the 43rd player in the history of
Millikin football to receive All-America recognition.
Perkins, a Morgan Park High School graduate, ended the regular season ranked first in the nation in NCAA DIII for sacks and tackles for a loss. Perkins recorded 18 sacks (1.80 per game) and 28 tackles for a loss (2.8 per game). He was fourth in the country in forced fumbles with four. Perkins had 54 total tackles, seven quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one interception.
Perkins may add another honor this weekend when
D3football.com announces its All-America team in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship game, the Stagg Bowl.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team every year since 1945. The AFCA’s DIII All-America Selection Committee is made up of head coaches representing each conference from each of the AFCA’s seven districts. The coaches in each district rank the top players in their respective districts.
Photos: Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) runs in the for a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) throws against Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Zach McNees (49) sacks Millikin quarterback Aidan Lombardo in a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. McNees and the Titans travel to face Augustana on Saturday in Rock Island.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Zach McNees (49) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Charlie Hamilton (11) caught two touchdown passes in his final game as a Titan as IWU slipped past Elmhurst, 21-17, in Saturday's regular-season finale at Elmhurst.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Peter Slade (48) and Da'Shawn Buck (20) celebrate against Illinois Wesleyan University in the second quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Artist Benjamin (27) and Zach McNees (49) try to bring down Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) in a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. The Titans have given up 93 points and 1,013 yards in the last two games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Zach McNees (49) is in pursuit of Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) during a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. The Titans travel to face Augustana on Saturday in Rock Island.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) runs against Illinois Wesleyan University in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Holden Smith (66) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Jay Lemenager takes off on a run against Millikin on Oct. 1 at Tucci Stadium. Lemenager returns as IWU's starting quarterback Saturday when the Titans face North Park at Tucci Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Javieon Wallace (24) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Jimmy Capecci (8) in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) celebrates with Charlie Hamilton (11) after a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan senior tight end Kevin Graham (87) is introduced before last Saturday's game against Millikin at Tucci Stadium. Graham caught two touchdown passes in the Titans' 38-24 victory.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Matthew Milan (40) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Kendall Dehority (13) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Josh Grant (1) goes after Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head coach Norm Eash congratulates players after scoring against Millikin in a game this season at Tucci Stadium. Eash is searching for a new offensive coordinator after Reed Hoskins was named Simpson College's head coach.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) runs in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) hands off to Seth Albin (1) in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) calls a play in the second quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Quinton Miller (4) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Shawn Steele (37) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter. Millikin faces Carroll University on Saturday at home.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
