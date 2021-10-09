Millikin football's offense struggles in loss to Elmhurst University

The Millikin football team lost at Elmhurst University 28-7 on Saturday in Elmhurst, Ill.

Both offenses struggled for most of the game with Millikin posting 323 yards of total offense, compared to 201 yards for the Bluejays.

Elmhurst made the big plays to pull out the victory. The Bluejays scored with 2:54 left in the first half on a Noah Henkel to Winston Brown 37 yard touchdown play and held a 7-0 lead at halftime.

The first three minutes of the third quarter were eventful. Elmhurst's Bryce Gabel returned a Big Blue fumble 23 yards to make it 14-0 Bluejays with 12:56 remaining in the quarter. Forty-eight seconds later, Big Blue quarterback Aiden Lombardo connected with Antonio Brown on a 74-yard pass play to put Millikin on the board and make it a 14-7 game.

Elmhurst (1-4, 1-3 CCIW) scored in the final minutes of the third quarter another Henkel to Brown pass play this time for 23 yards. Henkel had a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 28-7 Elmhurst.

Lombardo was 4-for-11 passing for 140 yards. Millikin starting quarterback Cal Pohrte was 12-for-25-1passing for 136 yards. Brown led the Millikin receivers with three catches for 127 yards.

Henkel was 16-for-28 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Quinton Miller led Millikin (2-3, 2-2 CCIW) with nine tackles and one sack. Elisha Williams and Mashar Lewis each had nine.

