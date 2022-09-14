Millikin head football coach Carlton Hall sees big improvement but looks for more

DECATUR — After a long coaching career, it was a special moment.

Millikin head football coach Carlton Hall picked up his first career victory in a 28-14 win over Greenville University on Sept. 3. Following coaching stops at Southern Oregon, Williams College, Yale, the University of Houston and Harvard, that first head coaching win was big for Hall. But he was a little more excited for the way his team performed in what for most of them was their first college action.

"It was great and to be able to win your first game as a head coach means a lot. For me, being able to win that game is about all that hard work they put in," Hall said. "Being able to mesh 60 freshmen with 60 upperclassmen ... to have them learn what a real defensive and offensive game plan looks like in college — this is college and they are learning another language."

Quarterback Aidan Lombardo threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Booker Simmons came in for one play and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass as well.

"Our quarterbacks really didn't know how to call a (college) play until basically Aug. 11. We won a game installing a new offense and defense inside of a month," Hall said. "That is the most impressive part of how we were able to win that game. Having success in a limited amount of time hopefully bodes well for our future."

Lombardo showed poise under pressure as the sophomore becomes more confident with his weapons.

"There are some things we need to clean up but he was able to learn the offense when people are literally trying to come and hurt you," Hall said. "Quarterbacks are special and we aren't going to be able to go far if our quarterbacks aren't good. You have to find the guy that wants it."

On a young team, the Big Blue receivers feature the most experience in seniors Jahlil Lipkin and Donald McGhee Jr., and junior Leigh Nutall. They showed big-play capabilities, with each grabbing receptions of over 40 yards and Lipkin scoring on a 76-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

"When you are able to run the ball more than efficiently, it does open up the pass. Between Jahlil, Donnie and Leigh, those three have played a lot of football," Hall said. "They have been in a lot of big games and big situations. We are going to lean on them heavily as the season goes on. If you don't have someone over the top of them, we can make you pay for that."

With a bye week following the season opener, Hall has viewed these past two weeks as a continuation of fall practice. He likes what he is seeing, but as the Big Blue head to Missouri to play the Washington University-St. Louis on Saturday, his squad isn't quite there yet on the performance level.

"We aren't at the place we want to be at yet. We still have a long way to go," Hall said. "I do think that we will see a better version of this team this weekend. They kind of know what to expect now and the kids and coaches are getting on the same page. The improvement is coming and I see it in practice every day.

"The most improvement is from Week 1 to Week 2 but we should be able to multiply because we had a bye after Week 1. We should be even better against Wash U this week."

Wash U opened the season with a 52-7 win over Hendrix in its home opener on Sept. 10. The Bears' 52 points were the most points in a season opening game since scoring 58 points in 1954. Wash U dominated from the start and finished with 592 yards of total offense (303 passing, 289 rushing). Senior quarterback Matt Rush went 15-for-22 with 215 yards passing with five touchdown passes.

The Big Blue were penalized 16 times last week for 133 yards and for Hall, improving on that is a key to victory against Wash U.

"That is a really good team and last season they played in the inaugural Isthmus Bowl. They have a quarterback coming back that can make all the throws all over the field. The defense doesn't make mistakes and they are very good at tackling people," Hall said. "My words for this week are discipline and communication. I expect a hard game and we cannot make as many mistakes as we made last week."

Here's a look at the Saturday's game:

Millikin vs. Washington University-St. Louis

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Francis Olympic Field on the campus of Washington University-St. Louis

Streaming: Wash U will provide video at washubears.com/watch/?Live=35&type=Live

Series: Wash U leads the series 5-3.

Last Meeting: Oct. 23, 2021: Wash U won 55-13.

Next Game: Sat., Sept. 24 vs. North Park

Notes: The two teams began the series again in 2018 for the first time in more than 40 years. Wash U won the first three matchups in 1908, 1909 and 1924. Millikin won the next two contests in 1974 and 1975. The Bears joined the CCIW as an associate member for football in 2018. ... Two Big Blue players received CCIW honors following their season opener. Millikin fifth-year senior Alexander Perkins was named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Week with eight tackles including four tackles for a loss. Freshman punter Peter Slade Jr. was the CCIW Special Teams Player of the Week. He had an 18-yard rush out of punt formation that kept Millikin’s first scoring drive alive and punted four times averaging 42 yards per punt.