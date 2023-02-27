DECATUR — The Millikin women's basketball team will face Emory University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday, March 3 at 4:45 p.m.

Millikin is 23-4 overall and earned the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's (CCIW) automatic bid by winning the CCIW Tournament. The Big Blue were the CCIW Regular Season Champions as well with a 15-1 conference record.

Emory is at at-large selection at 17-7 overall and 8-6 in the University Athletic Association.

Host Transylvania is 27-0 and winners of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC). Transylvania will face Rhodes College (17-11 and winners of the Southern Athletics Association conference tournament).

The winner of that game will face Millikin in the second round.

This is the second straight year Millikin has played in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021-22, the Big Blue won two games before losing to eventual national champion Hope College.

CCIW Tournament

The 23rd-ranked Millikin women's basketball team defeated Augustana 57-52 to win the CCIW Tournament and earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament.

The game was a close defensive battle that featured nine lead changes and was tied 11 times. Augustana's largest lead of the game was four points in the first quarter and Millikin's biggest lead was six points early in the fourth. The Vikings lead 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-23 at the half. The Big Blue outscored the Vikings by five in the third and led 41-38 heading into the final quarter.

After Augustana scored the opening basket of the fourth, Elyce Knudsen gave Millikin a 43-40 lead. Miranda Fox then hit a three-pointer to open up Millikin's six-point advantage. The Big Blue could never shake the Vikings and Augustana made one more run and tied the game at 52-52 on a three-pointer from Emily Brenneisen with 1:56 remaining in the game. That basket would be the final point for the Vikings. Emily White made a driving layup and free throw to make it 55-52 Millikin with 1:35 to go. Sophie Darden made two free throw for the final margin after grabbing a huge offensive rebound with 30 seconds left in the game.

Knudsen led Millikin with 17 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Darden scored eight points and had a team high six rebounds. Sarah Ness had eight points and four rebounds.

Emma Berg led the Vikings with 15 points and five rebounds followed by Gabriela Loiz with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Millikin shot 30.6 percent (19-62) from the field while Augustana made 22-56 (39.3 percent). Augustana committed 23 turnovers resulting in 28 Millikin points.

