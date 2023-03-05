LEXINGTON, KY. — The No. 15-ranked Millikin women's basketball team's season came to an end with a 71-59 loss to second-ranked Transylvania at the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament Lexington Regional Championship game.

Transylvania improved to 29-0. Millikin ended the year 24-5, having won the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) regular season title and tournament championship, and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Millikin led early in the first quarter, 11-6, but Transylvania rallied and took a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers controlled the second quarter, outscoring the Big Blue 19-11 and taking a 36-24 lead at halftime. Transylvania was 8-13 (61.5) percent from the field in the quarter while Millikin was 4-17 (23.5 percent).

It was Millikin's turn to dominate in the third quarter, with the Big Blue outscoring the Pioneers 22-10. Senior Chelsea McCullum tied the game for Millikin at 46-46 with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Big Blue were 8-for-14 from the field and 2-for-3 from three-point range. Transylvania was 2-of-16 from the field and 2-of-12 from three-point range.

The Big Blue started the fourth quarter 0-for-6 from the field, allowing the Pioneers to break open the game. Sydney Wright opened the quarter with a three-pointer and Laken Ball scored down low to put the Pioneers up 51-46.

Junior Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. McCullum finished with 10 points. Junior Sophie Darden had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Along with McCullum, seniors Bailey Coffman, Miranda Fox, Abby Ratsch and Sarah Ness wrapped up their stellar careers. Coffman finished with seven points and four rebounds. Fox had three assists. Ratsch scored six points with two rebounds. Ness finished with four points and three rebounds.

Madison Kellione led the Pioneers with 19 points, followed by Wright and Kennedi Stacy each with 13.

