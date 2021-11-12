Millikin men hoping to build on positive loss

After trailing by one point at halftime, Millikin led for most of the second half. The Big Blue were up by eight points with 4:38 left in the game and were ahead 47-42 with three minutes to go. After a 5-0 run by WashU, a pair of Demarcus Bond free throws with 42 seconds remaining put the Big Blue up 49-47. The Bears Jack Nolan hit a layup with 26 seconds left to tie the game at 49-49. Calvin Fisher then put the Big Blue up 51-49 with seven seconds left in the game. Nolan hit a 3-point shot with one second remaining to pull out the win for the Bears.

Millikin shot 40% (20-for-50) from the field and were 7-for-19 from 3-point range. The Bears were 16-for-49 (33%) from the field, but outscored Millikin at the free throw line 16 (16-for-22) to four (4-for-6).

Millikin won the rebounding battle 34-28. Fisher led Millikin with 14 points followed by Jake Hampton with 11 and Bond with 10.

Millikin has been solid defensively to start the season holding the opposition to just 55.5 points per game. Millikin has a plus 3.5 rebounding percentage. The Big Blue are still searching for a rhythm on offense shooting 39% from the field.

The Big Blue face Spalding University out of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Association for the first time on Saturday. The Golden Eagles opened its season with a 71-67 loss to Rhodes College on November 7.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Location: Columbia Gym in Louisville, Kentucky

Video: Spalding will provide live video of the game at https://vcloud.volarvideo.com/broadcast/embed/315168?autoplay=1

Series: This will be the first ever meeting between the programs.

Next Game: Wednesday, Nov. 17 vs. Blackburn College at 7 p.m.

Notes: Through two games, Hampton leads the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game, followed by Fisher's 10.5 ppg. Fisher and Hampton are tied with seven rebounds per game. Spalding's Troy Amanor averages a team-high 14.0 points and nine rebounds per game.

