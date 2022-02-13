Millikin men’s basketball clinches CCIW Tournament berth with win over North Park University

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team defeated North Park University 66-54 on Saturday at the Griswold Center in Decatur. The win clinches a spot for the Big Blue in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament for the first time in program history.

Millikin improves to 13-10, 8-6 CCIW while North Park falls to 9-13, 4-10 CCIW.

North Park scored the game's opening basket with senior Calvin Fisher then tying the game at 2-2. Fisher hit a 3-pointer with 17:48 left in the first half to give Millikin a 5-2 lead. The Big Blue held that lead the remainer of the game. Millikin led 35-30 at halftime and outscoring North Park 31-24 in the second half.

Millikin shot 52% (25-for-48) from the field and went 5-for-13 (38.5%) from 3-point range. North Park was held to 22-for-60 (37%) from the field.

Fisher led the Big Blue with 18 points and four rebounds. Millikin celebrated Senior Day with all five seniors getting in the scorebook. Scott Gowan scored nine points and Michael Akinwumi added three points and three rebounds. Jake Hampton and Dawson Jones each scored two points.

Freshman JT Welch scored nine for the Big Blue and junior Cole Laurence finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.

North Park's top scorer was Jalen Boyd with 13. Gabe Johnson, Michael Osborne and Karl Polk, Jr. each scored 10 for the Vikings.

