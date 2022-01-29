Millikin men’s basketball escape with two overtime victory over Carthage College

KENOSHA, Wisc. – The Millikin men's basketball team scored the last 10 points in regulation and escaped with a 75-72 double overtime win over Carthage College in Kenosha on Saturday.

Trailing 62-52 with 2:27 left in regulation, Millikin closed the game on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 62-62. Senior Calvin Fisher's 3-pointer with 2:12 left in the game started the comeback. DeMarcus Bond hit two free throws to pull Millikin within five. Drake Stevenson made both his free throws with 1:04 left in the game to make it 62-59. Fisher tied the game with another 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining.

In the first overtime, Antuan Nesbitt gave Carthage a 64-62 lead, but Fisher answered to tie the game at 64-64. Fillip Bulatovic put the Firebirds with 66-64 with 1:32 left in the first overtime. Fisher then hit a turnaround jumper with eight seconds left to tie the game at 66-66. Fisher blocked Carthage's game winning shot attempt, sending the game to overtime number two.

In the second overtime, two Stevenson free throws made it a 73-72 Millikin lead with 48 seconds remaining.. JT Welch sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to play.

Fisher led Millikin with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Fisher went over the 1,000 point mark in his career and he now scored 1,001 points for the Big Blue.

Stevenson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Welch finished with 12 points and Scott Gowan added 10 for the Big Blue.

Bulatovic led Carthage with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Millikin shot 37% from the field making 28-of-75 attempts. The Big Blue were 9-for-28 (32% from 3-point range and 14-of-17 (82%) from the free throw line. Carthage made 28-for-75 (37%) from the field and connected on 6-of-27 (22 percent) attempts from beyond the arc. The Firebirds were 10-for-16 from the line. Carthage won the rebounding battle 53-46.

Millikin improves to 11-8, 6-4 CCIW, while Carthage falls 11-8, 2-7 CCIW .

Millikin women 55, Carthage 46

KENOSHA, Wisc. – The Millikin women's basketball team won a CCIW road battle 55-46 at Carthage College on Saturday.

The Big Blue got off to a slow start and trailed 20-15 after the first quarter. The Big Blue then outscored the Firebirds 21-9 in the second quarter to take a 36-29 advantage at halftime. Millikin led 48-42 after three quarters. The two teams combined for only 11 points in the fourth quarter with Millikin outscoring Carthage 7-4.

Both teams struggled to find its offensive rhythm. Millikin shot 23-for-63 (36.5%) from the field and made only 4-of-16 (25%) from 3-point range.

The Big Blue went 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Carthage shot 28% (17-for-61) from the field making 4-of-24 from 3-point range. The Firebirds made only 1-of-13 from the field in the fourth quarter. Millikin won the rebounding battle 48-38.

Bailey Coffman led Millikin with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Elyce Knudsen added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Hildebrand scored 12 points with five rebounds. Miranda Fox tied Coffman and Hildebrand for the team lead in rebounds with nine.

Bridget Barrett led Carthage with 14 points and Lauren Knight added 11.

Millikin is now 15-4, 9-1 CCIW, while Carthage goes to 9-10, 4-7 CCIW.

The Big Blue host Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in a battle for the top spot in the CCIW standings.

