Millikin men’s basketball fall to No. 2 Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost at Illinois Wesleyan, 86-71, on Thursday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Illinois Wesleyan used a hot shooting first half to take a 47-29 halftime lead. The Titans hit on 17-of-30 (57%) attempts from the field in the first half. Millikin outscored the Titans 42-39 in the second half, but couldn't cut into Wesleyan's lead.

On the game, Millikin shot 24-for-59 (41%) from the field making 11-of-27 (41%) from 3-point range. Illinois Wesleyan ended the game 29-for-55 from the field. The Titans won the rebounding battle 38-29.

Junior Scott Gowan led the Big Blue with a career-high 25 points making 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Sam Stichnote scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Jake Hampton and Calvin Fisher each scored 11 points followed by Demarcus Bond with 10.