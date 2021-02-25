 Skip to main content
Millikin men’s basketball fall to No. 2 Illinois Wesleyan
MILLIKIN BASKETBALL

Millikin men's basketball fall to No. 2 Illinois Wesleyan

Sam Stichnote 1

Millikin's Sam Stichnote drives to the lane against Augustana College. Stichnote had 12 points against Illinois Wesleyan on Thursday. 

 KEVIN KROWS, MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY

BLOOMINGTON -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost at Illinois Wesleyan, 86-71, on Thursday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Illinois Wesleyan used a hot shooting first half to take a 47-29 halftime lead. The Titans hit on 17-of-30 (57%) attempts from the field in the first half. Millikin outscored the Titans 42-39 in the second half, but couldn't cut into Wesleyan's lead.

On the game, Millikin shot 24-for-59 (41%) from the field making 11-of-27 (41%) from 3-point range. Illinois Wesleyan ended the game 29-for-55 from the field. The Titans won the rebounding battle 38-29.

Junior Scott Gowan led the Big Blue with a career-high 25 points making 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Sam Stichnote scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Jake Hampton and Calvin Fisher each scored 11 points followed by Demarcus Bond with 10.

Charlie Bair led the Titans with a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Cory Noe added 21 points.

The Titans (5-0), were ranked second in this week's D3hoops.com Top 15 poll.

Millikin (1-10_ will close out the regular season on Tuesday, March 2 hosting Carroll University.

