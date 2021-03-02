Millikin men’s basketball falls in regular season finale to Carroll University

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost to Carroll University 66-60 to close out the 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday at the Griswold Center.

Millikin turned in a solid first half and went into the locker room up 29-21. The Big Blue led for 26 minutes of the game with its largest lead of 12 points coming in the first half. Carroll took its first lead of the game with 10 minutes remaining in the second half.

Millikin tied the game 46-46 with eight minutes remaining before the Pioneers went on an 8-0 run to open up a 54-46 advantage.

Millikin shot 20-for-49 (41%) from the field and made 5-of-16 (31%) from 3-point range. The Big Blue converted on 15-of-19 from the free throw line. Carroll hit on 47% (22-for-47) of its shots, making 10-for-22 (46%) from 3-point range. Carroll hit 7-of-13 from beyond the arc to fuel its second half run. The Pioneers were 12-for-15 (80%) from the free throw line.