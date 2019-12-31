Millikin men’s basketball knock off No. 10 Washington University-St. Louis

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team closed out 2019 in thrilling fashion upsetting No. 10-ranked Washington University-St. Louis on Tuesday at the Griswold Center.

The Big Blue scored the game's opening basket, but trailed for the rest of the first half going to the locker room down 31-28. In the second half, the Bears pulled out to a 10-point lead with 10:54 left in the game, but the Big Blue stayed in the game until the final three minutes when Millikin made its move.

Senior Zach Fisher gave Millikin a 59-57 advantage with a 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the game. Justin Hardy's basket brought the Bears back to tie at 59-59. Spencer Boehm made two free throws to put WashU up 61-59 with 1:10 remaining. Senior Korbin Farmer tied the game at 61-61 with a layup with 48 second left on the clock. After a Bears turnover, Calvin Farmer made the game winner with a tip in with three second remaining.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Millikin shot 38.6 percent from the field (22-for-57) and went 6-for-22 (27 percent) from 3-point range. The Bears made 20-for-53 (37.7 percent) from the field going 6-for-20 (30 percent) from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 38-36 and forced WashU into 18 turnovers while committing 15.