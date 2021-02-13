 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millikin men’s basketball knock off North Central
0 comments
editor's pick

Millikin men’s basketball knock off North Central

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calvin Fisher

Millikin's Calvin Fisher shoots the ball against Augustana. Fisher scored 31 points against North Central on Saturday. 

 Kevin Krows, Millikin University

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team defeated North Central College 59-45 on Saturday at the Griswold Center.

Playing for second time in three days, Millikin was looking to avenge a four-point loss at North Central on Thursday. The game was a tight one throughout the first half with the Cardinals holding a 26-22 advantage at halftime.

Millikin came out firing in the second half making 52% of its shots (13-of-25) from the field. Millikin made its move in the final seven minutes of the game. With the score tied at 39-39, Millikin went on an 8-0 run to open up a lead.

Calvin Fisher hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Millikin up 45-39 with 5:46 left to play.

Cole Laurence extended the Millikin advantage to eight with a layup at the five-minute mark. North Central's Mike Pollock answered with a 3-pointer to make it 47-42 with 4:44 remaining.

The Big Blue added baskets from Fisher and Michael Akinwumi to push the lead back to nine at 51-42 with 2:28 in the game. Millikin held that advantage the rest of the way for the win.

Millikin shot 42% (21-for-50) from the field in the game and made 4-of-16 attempts (25%) from 3-point range. North Central was limited to 29% (15-for-51) shooting including going 7-for-24 (29%) from beyond the arc.

Millikin won the rebounding battle 38-31.

Fisher led Millikin (1-6) with a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Blaise Meredith led the Cardinals (4-3) with 11 points.

The Big Blue travel to Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 Cardinals trades from Rick Hummel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News