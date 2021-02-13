Millikin men’s basketball knock off North Central

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team defeated North Central College 59-45 on Saturday at the Griswold Center.

Playing for second time in three days, Millikin was looking to avenge a four-point loss at North Central on Thursday. The game was a tight one throughout the first half with the Cardinals holding a 26-22 advantage at halftime.

Millikin came out firing in the second half making 52% of its shots (13-of-25) from the field. Millikin made its move in the final seven minutes of the game. With the score tied at 39-39, Millikin went on an 8-0 run to open up a lead.

Calvin Fisher hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Millikin up 45-39 with 5:46 left to play.

Cole Laurence extended the Millikin advantage to eight with a layup at the five-minute mark. North Central's Mike Pollock answered with a 3-pointer to make it 47-42 with 4:44 remaining.