Millikin men’s basketball knock off North Central

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team defeated North Central College 59-45 on Saturday at the Griswold Center.
Playing for second time in three days, Millikin was looking to avenge a four-point loss at North Central on Thursday. The game was a tight one throughout the first half with the Cardinals holding a 26-22 advantage at halftime.
Millikin came out firing in the second half making 52% of its shots (13-of-25) from the field. Millikin made its move in the final seven minutes of the game. With the score tied at 39-39, Millikin went on an 8-0 run to open up a lead.
Calvin Fisher hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Millikin up 45-39 with 5:46 left to play.
Cole Laurence extended the Millikin advantage to eight with a layup at the five-minute mark. North Central's Mike Pollock answered with a 3-pointer to make it 47-42 with 4:44 remaining.
The Big Blue added baskets from Fisher and Michael Akinwumi to push the lead back to nine at 51-42 with 2:28 in the game. Millikin held that advantage the rest of the way for the win.
Millikin shot 42% (21-for-50) from the field in the game and made 4-of-16 attempts (25%) from 3-point range. North Central was limited to 29% (15-for-51) shooting including going 7-for-24 (29%) from beyond the arc.
Millikin won the rebounding battle 38-31.
Fisher led Millikin (1-6) with a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds.
Blaise Meredith led the Cardinals (4-3) with 11 points.
The Big Blue travel to Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday.