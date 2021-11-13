Millikin men’s basketball scores road win against Spalding University

LOUISVILLE -- The Millikin men's basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season after winning at Spalding University, 66-54, in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

Millikin led 29-28 at halftime and outscored Spalding by 11 in the second half. Millikin shot 46% (24-for-52) from the field and made 5-of-17 (29%) from 3-point range. Spalding hit on 18-for-45 (42%) from the field. The Golden Eagles won the rebounding battle 28-24. The Big Blue forced 18 Spalding turnovers results in 25 points. Calvin Fisher led Millikin with 15 points. Freshman JT Welch added 14 followed by Demarcus Bond with 12 and Noah Livingston with 10.