 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millikin men’s basketball scores road win against Spalding University

  • 0

LOUISVILLE -- The Millikin men's basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season after winning at Spalding University, 66-54, in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. 

Millikin led 29-28 at halftime and outscored Spalding by 11 in the second half. Millikin shot 46% (24-for-52) from the field and made 5-of-17 (29%) from 3-point range. Spalding hit on 18-for-45 (42%) from the field. The Golden Eagles won the rebounding battle 28-24. The Big Blue forced 18 Spalding turnovers results in 25 points. Calvin Fisher led Millikin with 15 points. Freshman JT Welch added 14 followed by Demarcus Bond with 12 and Noah Livingston with 10.

Demarcus Bond

Millikin's Demarcus Bond takes the ball up the court. Bond scored 12 points against Spalding University on Saturday. 

Christian Stewart led Spalding with 15 points.

Millikin plays its home opener on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. against Blackburn College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News