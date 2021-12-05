Millikin men’s basketball team scores historic victory over Augustana

The Millikin men's basketball team defeated Augustana College 70-45 on Saturday at the Griswold Center, breaking a 30-game losing streak against the Vikings and posting the Big Blue's first win since the 2005-06 season.

Millikin lead 36-28 at halftime and outscored the Vikings by 17 points in the second half. Millikin's biggest lead of the game was 28 points with five minutes left in the game.

Millikin shot 54% (28-for-52) from the field making 7-for-19 (37%) from 3-point range. Millikin's aggressive defense make the Vikings uncomfortable for the entire game with Augustana shooting on 31% (16-for-51) from the field and 4-for-22 (18%) from 3-point range. Millikin dominated the paint offensively outscoring Augustana 38-20 and out rebounding the Vikings 30-28.

Millikin was led by senior Calvin Fisher with his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Cole Laurence had a career-high 18 points to match Fisher for the team high. JT Welch added 10 points for the Big Blue. Jake Hampton added eight points and Scott Gowan had seven points.

The Vikings top scorer was Carter Duwa with 13 points. Millikin shut down Augustana's top scorer Dan Carr, holding him to three points and eight rebounds. He was averaging a double double in points and rebounds on the season.

Millikin improves to 5-3, 1-0 CCIW while Augustana falls to 4-4, 0-1 CCIW. Millikin will get another test on Wednesday, Dec. 8 when they host undefeated and DIII No. 7 Elmhurst University at 7 p.m.

Millikin women 73, Augustana 62

The Millikin women's basketball team opened CCIW action with a 73-62 win over Augustana on Saturday at the Griswold Center.

Millikin lead a back-and-fourth first quarter 19-17. The Big Blue took a 36-28 lead in the locker room at halftime. Millikin extended its lead to 17 points at 45-28 with seven minutes left to play in the third quarter and ended the quarter up by 10 at 53-43. That was a close as the Vikings would get as Millikin scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 59-43. The Big Blue's largest lead of the game was 71-53 with 1:43 left to play.

Millikin shot 45% (29-for-64) from the field and went 6-20 (30%) from 3-point range. Millikin was 9-for-15 from the free throw line. Millikin forced Augustana into 26 turnovers leading to 31 Big Blue points. The turnovers gave Millikin additional scoring opportunities in the game as the Big Blue taking 19 more shots than the Vikings. Augustana shot 21-for-45 (47 %) from the field and went 5-of-15 (33%) from 3-point range. The Vikings were 15-for-18 from the free throw line. Augustana won the rebounding battle 33-27.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 20 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds. Jordan Hildebrand had 17 points, five steals and four rebounds.

Bailey Coffman scored 13 points for the Big Blue. Miranda Fox had nine points, six assists and five steals.

Augustana's top scorer was Gabriela Loiz with 19 points followed by Linnea Johansen with 11.

Millikin is now 5-3, 1-0 CCIW while Augustana goes to 5-3, 0-1. The Big Blue hit the road for two straight conference games starting at Elmhurst on Dec. 8 and then traveling to Carroll University on Dec. 11.

