Millikin men’s soccer to host ID camp in July

DECATUR -- Millikin University head men's soccer coach Paul Anderson and his staff will be hosting an ID camp for high school aged boys on July 10 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.

The camp is a valuable opportunity for high school aged boys -- 9th-12th grade -- to compete in a quality environment against elite players and be coached by the Millikin men’s soccer coaching staff.

The camp will reflect what a player can look to expect as a student-athlete at Millikin University. The cost of the camp is $100. Camp includes lunch, a Millikin t-shirt and chance to meet Millikin players and coaches.

