Millikin men start strong but can't hold off Wheaton College

WHEATON -- The Millikin men's basketball team started off strong but couldn't hold off Wheaton College on Saturday, 67-58, on the road.

The Big Blue built an 18-7 advantage with 12 minutes remaining in the first half but the Thunder used a 15-4 run over the next five minutes to tie the game at 22-22.

Wheaton held a 34-28 lead at halftime and outscored Millikin by three in the second half.

Millikin shot 37.5% (21-for-56) from the field and went 10-for-26 (38.5%) from beyond the 3-point arc. Wheaton made 22-of-51 shots (43%) and went 6-for-20 from 3-point range.

The Thunder had an advantage at the free throw line, making 17-of-23 attempts while Millikin shot just 11 free throws, making six. Each team had 35 rebounds.

Millikin's Calvin Fisher had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Hampton returned to action for the Big Blue after an injury forced him to miss the first two games, scoring 13 points. Freshman Demarcus Bond added 12 points.

Nyameye Adom led Wheaton with 24 points.