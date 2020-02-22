Millikin men, women fall to Carroll University in regular-season finales

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The Millikin women's basketball team stumbled in its regular season finale.
The Big Blue lost at Carroll University, 81-65, on Saturday afternoon.
Millikin (16-9, 9-7 in the CCIW) will be the four seed in the upcoming CCIW tournament. Millikin will host an opening round game on Tuesday night.
The Big Blue got off to a poor start and fell behind 21-10 after the first quarter and never got back on track. The Pioneers lead 44-30 at halftime. Millikin shot 36 percent (20-56) from the field and 29 percent on 3-pointers. Millikin committed 24 turnovers leading to 26 Carroll (9-16, 4-12) points. The Pioneers shot 58 percent (29-50) from the field.
Aubrey Staton led Millikin with 11 points followed by Bailey Coffman with 10. Sierra Grubor led Carroll with 22 points followed by Theresa Wichser with 18. Wichser was 6-9 from three-point range.
Millikin men end season with loss
The Millikin men's basketball team ended its 2019-20 season with a 75-47 loss at Carroll University on Saturday.
Millikin (4-21, 1-15) shot only 33 percent for the game while hitting 3 of 13 from three-point range. Carroll hit 48 percent of its shots including going 11 of 23 from three-point range. The Pioneers (12-13, 5-11) won the rebounding battle 33-24.
Junior Troy Burrows led Millikin with 20 points. David Anilus led Carroll with 18.
