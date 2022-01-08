Millikin men's and women's basketball defeat North Park University in CCIW contests

DECATUR -- An 11-0 run to start the game lifted the Millikin men's basketball team to a 64-48 win at North Park University in Chicago on Saturday.

After scoring the first 11 points of the game, the Big Blue had a 17-2 lead with 11:35 left in the first half. Millikin was then outscored 21-11 for the final 11 minutes of the half and led 28-23 at halftime. Millikin would never trail in the game. North Park made it a one-point game at 37-36 with 9:31 left in the game. Scott Gowan answered for the Big Blue to make it 40-36 and Millikin then went on a 24-5 run to blow open the game.

Millikin shot 22-of-45 (49%) from the field while North Park made only 16-for-56 (29%). The Vikings played the game without Head Coach Tom Slyder, who is out due to COVID protocols.

Gowan led Millikin with 17, followed by Cole Laurence with 13 points and six rebounds. Calvin Fisher had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Osborne led North Park 16 points followed by Jalen Boyd with 12.

Millikin is now 8-6, 3-2 CCIW while North Park goes to 7-5, 3-2 CCIW.

Millikin women 91, North Park 80

A strong fourth quarter lifted the Millikin women's basketball team to a 91-80 win at North Park University in Chicago on Saturday. The Big Blue improved to 11-3 on the season and are 5-0 and in first place in the CCIW.

The first three quarters of the game were a tight battle with five lead changes and seven ties in the game. North Park led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 44-40 at halftime.

The Big Blue had a 64-62 lead after three quarters and then out scored the Vikings 27-18 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory. Millikin shot 11-for-17 (65%) from the field in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied for the final time at 61-61 with 1:51 left in the third quarter. Bailey Coffman hit a 3-pointer to give Millikin the lead, which they would never relinquish.

Elyce Knudsen led the Millikin attack with a career-high 33 points. Coffman finished with 22 points followed by Aubrey Staton with 11. Jordan Hildebrand had team highs in rebounds and assists with seven each and scored six points.

The Big Blue shot 59% (35-for-59) from the field and 5-of-16 from 3-point range. The game was tightly officiated and the Big Blue took advantage from the free throw line making 16-of-19 attempts. North Park was 29-for-50 (58%) from the field and made 10-of-17 (59%) from 3-point range. The Vikings struggled at the line making 12-of-19 attempts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.