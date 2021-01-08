Millikin men's and women's basketball opens 2021 season against Carthage Jan. 23 at home

DECATUR — The Millikin men's and women's basketball teams open the 2021 season against Carthage College at the Griswold Center on Jan. 23.
The CCIW released its fall winter schedules for men's and women's basketball, men's and women's indoor track & field, men's and women's swimming & diving, women's bowling and wrestling on Thursday. Each sport will only compete against other CCIW competition and due to state and local restrictions, no spectators will be allowed at any competition.
The abbreviated basketball season will run from Jan. 23 through Feb. 27. Millikin faces Carthage on Jan. 23 at home and then heads to Kenosha for an away game on Jan. 25. The following week the Big Blue face Wheaton at home on Jan. 28 and away on Jan. 30. Using the same home-and-away format, they will then face Augustana (week of Feb. 1), North Central (week of Feb. 8), Elmhurst (week of Feb. 15), and Illinois Wesleyan (games on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23).
Each CCIW team will also have two bye dates throughout the schedule and both the Millikin men's and women's teams will conclude the regular season with byes in the final week (Thurs., Feb. 25 and Sat., Feb 27).
Schedules for the other fall sports moved to 2021 — football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball — will be released by the CCIW next week. Volleyball is tentatively slated to start in late February and March for football and soccer. A spring cross country schedule is also yet to be determined.
The defending CCIW champion Millikin wrestling team will open competition on Sun., Jan. 24, hosting Augustana College, Elmhurst University and North Central College at the Griswold Center.
The wrestling season is slated to run three weeks with the CCIW Championships scheduled for Feb. 13.
Men’s and women’s swimming will open at Carroll University on Jan. 23. The Big Blue men’s and women’s track and field teams will open their season on Jan. 30 at Illinois Wesleyan.
This story will be updated.
