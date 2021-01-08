Millikin men's and women's basketball opens 2021 season against Carthage Jan. 23 at home

DECATUR — The Millikin men's and women's basketball teams open the 2021 season against Carthage College at the Griswold Center on Jan. 23.

The CCIW released its fall winter schedules for men's and women's basketball, men's and women's indoor track & field, men's and women's swimming & diving, women's bowling and wrestling on Thursday. Each sport will only compete against other CCIW competition and due to state and local restrictions, no spectators will be allowed at any competition.

The abbreviated basketball season will run from Jan. 23 through Feb. 27. Millikin faces Carthage on Jan. 23 at home and then heads to Kenosha for an away game on Jan. 25. The following week the Big Blue face Wheaton at home on Jan. 28 and away on Jan. 30. Using the same home-and-away format, they will then face Augustana (week of Feb. 1), North Central (week of Feb. 8), Elmhurst (week of Feb. 15), and Illinois Wesleyan (games on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23).