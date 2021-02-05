Millikin men's basketball can't recover after Augustana starts hot

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter and the Millikin men's basketball team could never recover, losing 98-82 on Friday at the Carver Center in Rock Island.

The game was delayed one day because of winter weather in the Quad Cities on Thursday. The two teams will play again on Sat., Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

Augustana led 45-31 at halftime behind 54.5% shooting (18-for-33) the field in the first half. Millikin hit only 34.5% (10-for-29). The Big Blue shot the ball much better in the second half making 16-of-27 shots (59%). The Vikings made 17-of-27 shots (63%) in the second half to keep Millikin from making a second half run.

For the game, Millikin shot 26-for-56 (46%) from the field and went 6-for-17 (35%) from 3-point range. Millikin was 24-of-32 from the free throw line (75%). The Vikings were 15-for-19 from the free throw line.