Millikin men's basketball can't recover after Augustana starts hot

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter and the Millikin men's basketball team could never recover, losing 98-82 on Friday at the Carver Center in Rock Island.
The game was delayed one day because of winter weather in the Quad Cities on Thursday. The two teams will play again on Sat., Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Griswold Center in Decatur.
Augustana led 45-31 at halftime behind 54.5% shooting (18-for-33) the field in the first half. Millikin hit only 34.5% (10-for-29). The Big Blue shot the ball much better in the second half making 16-of-27 shots (59%). The Vikings made 17-of-27 shots (63%) in the second half to keep Millikin from making a second half run.
For the game, Millikin shot 26-for-56 (46%) from the field and went 6-for-17 (35%) from 3-point range. Millikin was 24-of-32 from the free throw line (75%). The Vikings were 15-for-19 from the free throw line.
Millikin won the rebounding battle 32-28 and led the Vikings in second-change points 13-7. Twelve turnovers hurt the Big Blue as Augustana had 16 points off of turnovers.
Calvin Fisher led Millikin (0-4) with 26 points followed by Scott Gowan with 20. Freshman DeMarcus Bond scored 10 points and had six rebounds.
Augustana (2-2) was led by Carter Duwa with 29 points and Luke Johnson added 22. Daniel Carr scored 21 points with 12 rebounds.
Millikin women's game moved
The Millikin women’s basketball team’s home game against Illinois Wesleyan has been moved up a week, and the two teams will now play on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., at the Griswold Center in Decatur.
The change in the schedule was made to allow both programs more flexibility later in the month to schedule makeup games.
Millikin defeated Illinois Wesleyan 90-82 in Bloomington on Thursday. The games was added to the schedule Thursday afternoon after both teams' originally scheduled games were postponed.