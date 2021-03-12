Millikin men's basketball coach Mark Scherer leaving program; new head coach search begins

DECATUR — Millikin announced on Friday men's basketball head coach Mark Scherer is leaving the program.
Millikin athletic director Craig White said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.
“I want to thank Coach Scherer for his contributions to the program over the last four years,” said White in a statement. “Coach Scherer has had a great coaching career. I am evaluating the head coaching situation and developing a plan to move forward to make the program competitive in the CCIW.”
Scherer coached the Big Blue for four seasons starting in 2017-18 when the Big Blue posted an 11-14 record. Scherer posted a 27-60 (11-49 CCIW) mark in four seasons leading the Big Blue. This season, the Big Blue were 1-12 and finished last in the CCIW standings.
Prior to coming Millikin, Scherer was coach at Elmhurst College. He posted 245 career wins, a conference championship and seven top-two CCIW finishes before retiring from the position in 2013. In his 17 seasons guiding the Bluejays, Scherer’s teams finished in the top four in the conference 10 times and made two trips to the NCAA Tournament, including the school’s first trip to the Sweet 16.
Scherer holds the Elmhurst record for most career wins as a head coach and best career winning percentage. During his tenure, the Bluejays were ranked in the NCAA Division III Top 25 rankings 10 times including four times in the top 10.