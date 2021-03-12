Millikin men's basketball coach Mark Scherer leaving program; new head coach search begins

DECATUR — Millikin announced on Friday men's basketball head coach Mark Scherer is leaving the program.

Millikin athletic director Craig White said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

“I want to thank Coach Scherer for his contributions to the program over the last four years,” said White in a statement. “Coach Scherer has had a great coaching career. I am evaluating the head coaching situation and developing a plan to move forward to make the program competitive in the CCIW.”

Scherer coached the Big Blue for four seasons starting in 2017-18 when the Big Blue posted an 11-14 record. Scherer posted a 27-60 (11-49 CCIW) mark in four seasons leading the Big Blue. This season, the Big Blue were 1-12 and finished last in the CCIW standings.