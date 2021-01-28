Millikin men's basketball controlled by Wheaton

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost to Wheaton College in CCIW action 82-61 on Thursday at the Griswold Center.

Wheaton (2-0) lead 41-21 at halftime. The Big Blue (0-2) played better in the second half with the Thunder holding a 41-40 advantage.

Wheaton shot 43% (26-for-61) from the field in the game including making 7-for-17 (41%) from 3-point range. The Thunder made 4-for-6 (67%) from beyond the arc in the first half.

Wheaton had a big advantage at the free throw line hitting 23-of-31 (74%) compared to Millikin's 12-of-19 from the charity stripe. The Big Blue shot 39% (23-for-59) from the field while making only 3-for-14 (21%) from 3-point range.

Millikin's top scorer was junior transfer Scott Gowan with 15 points. Dawson Jones came off the Big Blue bench to score nine points. Cole Laurence had a team-high seven rebounds along with seven points.