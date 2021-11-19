Millikin men's basketball look to keep early-season momentum against Illinois College.

The Millikin men’s basketball team will be looking for its third straight win on Saturday when it hosts Illinois College out of the Midwest Conference.

Millikin defeated Blackburn College on Wednesday, 66-54, giving the Big Blue two wins over the Beavers this season. Millikin shot the ball well, hitting 43% (26-for-61) from the field and making 10-of-20 from 3-point range. Millikin controlled the rebounding battle 45-35.

Calvin Fisher led Millikin with 7 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Freshman JT Welch added 16 points and Jake Hampton chipped in 11 points. Cole Laurence had seven points and seven rebounds and Demarcus Bond had eight points and five rebounds along with three assists.

Recommended for you…

Illinois College (3-2) started off the season 3-0 with wins over Principia, Webster and Dominican. The Blueboys have dropped its last two games, falling to Central College, 72-71, and losing at Anderson College, 64-48, on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 4 p.m.

Location: Griswold Center in Decatur

Millikin will provide Live Stats and a Live Video and Audio broadcast:

Series: Millikin leads the all-time series 85-27. The Big Blue have won the least two meetings in the series.

Last Meeting: Nov. 23, 2019: Millikin won 67-66 in Jacksonville.

Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Lake Forest College at 7 p.m.

Notes: Illinois College's Jake Mazrimas and Hunter Ottensmeier both lead the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game this season. Mazrimas has the rebounding advantage at 6.6 rebounds per game, followed by Ottensmeier's 5.2 a game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.