Millikin men's basketball loses to Illinois College, women fall to Wisconsin Lutheran

Calvin Fisher talks about freshmen on the team
Clay Jackson
DECATUR --
The Millikin men's basketball team lost to Illinois College 71-58 on Saturday at the Griswold Center in Decatur. Millikin led 32-28 at halftime and went up 40-32 on a Calvin Fisher basket with 14 minutes left in the game. The Blueboys then went on a 10-2 run and tied the game at 42-42 with 11 minutes to go.
Illinois College used a 25-12 spurt over the last nine minutes of the game to pull out the victory.
Millikin shot 36% (22-for-61) from the field and went 4-for-19 (21%) from 3-point range. Illinois College shot 47% (26-for-55) from the field and made 6-for-19 from 3-point range. The Blueboys out rebounded Millikin 38-33.
The Millikin men's basketball team lost to Illinois College, 71-58, on Saturday.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Jake Hampton led Millikin with 14 points followed by Mike Akinwumi with 12 points and six rebounds. Fisher ended with 11 points and six rebounds.
Hunter Ottensmeier led Illinois College with 21 points and seven rebounds. Tre Rogers added 17 points for the Blueboys.
Millikin falls to 3-2 on the season while Illinois College improves to 4-2.
Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Millikin 56
CHICAGO --
The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 66-56 at the Midway Classic at the University of Chicago on Saturday.
Millikin lead 20-14 after one quarter and 31-26 at halftime. The Warriors out scored Millikin by 10 points in the third quarter to jump out to a 49-44 advantage.
The Big Blue trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter before rallying to pull within one at 55-54 with four minutes left on two free throws from Chelsea McCullum. Jenna Mace then scored seven straight points for the Warriors propelling them to a 7-2 run to make it 62-55 with 1:29 left to play.
The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 66-56 on Saturday.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin shot 41.5% (22-for-53) from the field but struggled from 3-point ranges going 1-for-14. The Warriors shot 38% (23-for-61) making 4-for-20 from long range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 38-34.
Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 17 points followed by Jordan Hildebrand with 13 points and five rebounds.
Mace led Wisconsin Lutheran with 20 points followed by Sam Leisemann with 19.
Millikin is now 3-3 while Wisconsin Lutheran improves to 3-0.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
