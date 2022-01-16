Millikin men's basketball tops Carthage in last second; Millikin women dominate Firebirds

DECATUR – The Millikin men's basketball team picked up an important College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) victory, 79-76, over Carthage College on Saturday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

Freshman Noah Livingston hit the game-winning basket and free throw with 4.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Millikin led 42-41 at halftime, but Carthage had a strong start to the second half and pulled out to a 56-45 lead five minutes into the second half. Millikin battled back and tied the game at 68-68 with five minutes remaining on two Livingston free throws.

Millikin pushed out to a 74-68 lead with Drake Stevenson basket with 3:46 left in the game. The Firebirds fought back and used a Garrett Horner basket with 12 seconds left to tie the game at 76-76.

Millikin shot 54% (26-for-48) from the field and went 6-for-14 (43%) from 3-point range. Millikin was 21-for-27 (78%) from the free-throw line. Carthage shot 44% (28-for-63) from the field and went 10-for-28 (36%) from 3-point range. The Firebirds were 10-for-14 from the free throw line. Millikin won the rebounding battle 34-27.

Livingston finished with a career-high 20 points. Calvin Fisher tied Livingston for the team high with 20 points along with eight rebounds. JT Welch added 13 points for the Big Blue (9-7, 4-3 CCIW).

Carthage's (8-7, 1-5 CCIW) top scorer was Fillip Bulatovic and Colton Sigel with 15 points each.

Millikin women 62, Carthage 42

The Millikin women's basketball team turned in a strong defensive effort defeating Carthage College 62-42 on Saturday at the Griswold Center.

The Big Blue held Carthage to a single free throw of offense in the first quarter, jumping out to a 21-1 advantage. It was almost three minutes into the second quarter before the Firebirds scored its first field goal and Millikin led 37-11 at halftime.

Carthage was held to 4-for-22 from the field in the first half. For the game, Millikin forced Carthage into 25 turnovers as the Big Blue recorded 13 steals and five blocked shots. Carthage shot 16-for-44 (36%) from the field for the game and went 3-for-18 from 3-point range.

Millikin (13-3, 7-0 CCIW) shot 46% (25-for-54) from the field but struggled from 3-point range, making 4-of-15 attempts. .

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 16 points and five rebounds. Jordan Hildebrand had 12 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Sarah Ness came off the Millikin bench to score eight points with two blocked shots. Emily White also scored eight and Sophie Darden had six points and four rebounds.

