Millikin men's basketball travels to Lake Forest College before Thanksgiving holiday break

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team returns to the road on Tuesday, traveling to Lake Forest College for the fourth road game in the Big Blue's first six games this season.

Millikin lost to Illinois College on Saturday 71-58. Millikin led 32-28 at halftime and went up 40-32 on a Calvin Fisher basket with 14 minutes left in the game. The Blueboys then went on a 10-2 run and tied the game at 42-42 with 11 minutes to go.

Illinois College used a 25-12 spurt over the last nine minutes of the game to pull out the victory. Millikin shot 36% (22-for-61) from the field and went 4-or-19 (21%) from 3-point range.

Jake Hampton led Millikin with 14 points followed by Mike Akinwumi with 12 points and six rebounds. Fisher ended with 11 points and six rebounds.

After dropping its first five games of the season, Lake Forest scored its first win on Nov. 20, knocking off the run-and-shoot offense of Grinnell College 106-94.

Millikin (3-2) will be the fourth College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin team that Lake Forest has played in 2021-22. The Foresters lost to Illinois Wesleyan 81-61, North Park 75-63 and Wheaton College 95-70. The Foresters top player is 6-4 junior forward Johnny Roeser, who is averaging a double double (17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds) per game. Roeser had 26 points and 21 rebounds in the win over Grinnell.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Location: Sports & Recreation Center in Lake Forest

Lake Forest will provide Live Stats and a Live Video:

Series: Millikin leads the series between the two programs 23-17, but the two schools have not met in basketball since 1963.

Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 30 vs. Eureka College at 7 p.m.

Notes: Fisher leads the Big Blue in scoring this season with 12.8 points per game, followed by Hampton at 10.4 points per game. Freshman JT Welch has averaged 10.0 points per game for Millikin. Fisher leads the team in rebounding with 6.6. per game, followed by Hampton and Mike Akinwumi with 4.6 per game.

