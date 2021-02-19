Millikin men's basketball's big comeback falls short against Elmhurst; Big Blue women win

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team dropped a home contest to Elmhurst University, 76-64, at the Griswold Center.

The Big Blue recovered well after a cold start that kept them off the scoreboard for the first seven minutes of the game. Millikin battled back and were within one point of the Bluejays twice in the final minute of the first half before going to the locker room trailing 36-33.

The second half featured three ties and four lead changes. Jake Hampton's 3-pointer tied the game for the first time at 38-38 with 18:28 to play. The Big Blue pushed out to a 42-38 advantage before the Bluejays fought back to tie the game at 42-42.