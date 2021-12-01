 Skip to main content
Millikin men's basketball's offense explodes in win over Eureka College

  • Clay Jackson

Calvin Fisher talks about freshmen on the team

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team turned in its best offensive performance of the season defeating Eureka College 94-76 on Tuesday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

The Millikin men's basketball team turned in its best offensive performance of the season defeating Eureka College 94-76 on Tuesday. 

Millikin led the entire game and went into halftime up 49-38. The Big Blue led by as many as 19 points heading into the final three minutes of the game. Eureka pulled to within four at 72-68 with eight minutes left in the game, but Millikin responded with back-to-back baskets from freshman Drake Stevenson that propelled the Big Blue to a 12-2 run to break open the game.

The Big Blue shot 54% (37-for-69) from the field and made 5-of-21 (24%) from 3-point range. Millikin was 15-for-18 (83%) from the free throw line. Eureka made 42% of its shots going 27-of-64 from the field. Millikin dominated the rebounding battle 47-26.

Calvin Fisher led Millikin with his second straight double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Stevenson finished with a career high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cole Laurence had 14 points and eight rebounds and Demarcus Bond added 11 points. Freshman JT Welch scored 10 points for Millikin.

Logan Dorethy led Eureka with 27 points and five rebounds. J'Len Crawford added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Millikin improves to 4-3 while Eureka falls to 3-4. The Big Blue opens College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) action on Saturday hosting Augustana College at 4 p.m.

