Millikin prepares for Illinois Wesleyan rematch with CCIW title likely on the line

DECATUR — After two weather delays, the Millikin women's basketball team will get its chance to even the score with Illinois Wesleyan on Monday at the Griswold Center.

But before then, the Big Blue will have another challenge first as Carroll University (14-5, 6-5 CCIW) comes to Griswold on Saturday at 2 p.m.

"We practiced pretty well on Monday and Tuesday and we have shorter practices at this point in the season. I think it is a weird feeling that you could constantly play tomorrow and then not have a game," Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. "It feels like by now we should have played a basketball game. I think we will be ready to go on Saturday."

In its first meeting with the Pioneers, Carroll led at halftime 30-29 before Millikin opened up a big lead in the second half to win 72-56. Lett has her team focused on this

"Carroll is a scary team and they knocked off Wesleyan once (70-48 on Jan. 22). We are very aware of that, to not look past them, and we take it two games at a time," Lett said. "We talked about Wesleyan and Carroll being a two-game series because we didn't know who we were going to play first. Once you get to the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament it is two games at a time. We are taking the mindset that that is starting right now."

Millikin has won 12 of its last 13 games, a 73-51 loss to Wesleyan on Jan. 19 being the only blemish on that record. Both teams currently have a 9-1 CCIW record and Monday's matchup will likely determine the conference crown.

Lett sees some positives from that first setback and how the team has responded to recent challenges, including missing some time due to COVID last week.

"The good thing is that the loss gave us some time to reset and think about some things. We restructured how we do scouting reports now and our focus on detail. The players are taking a bigger role in that," Lett said. "I was out last week and that created some opportunities for our assistants to take bigger roles running practice. Our seniors and upperclassmen had to have a bigger voice in that and that is something that will help us in the long run. It gives them some confidence in what they are doing."

The preparation for Wesleyan and Carroll have some parallels with both teams playing fast.

"Wesleyan and Carroll are similar because they are two of the faster paced teams in the league. Both of them press here and there. I would say Carroll relies on their press a little bit less and they have some scoring threats," Lett said.

Millikin's Bailey Coffman has stood out recently, leading the team in scoring during recent wins against Augustana (18 points) and Carthage College (16). In that first meeting with the Titans, Coffman was returning from illness and on a minute restriction, she finished with three points on the night. A big game from the Big Blue junior could be the difference on Monday.

"I thought (Wesleyan) did a lot of things that took us out of our game and I don't think that we played our best game. I think we are a little more mentally prepared than we were this time," Lett said. "We've got to shake off that first game and we need to get Bailey going, but that is the plan for every game."

Despite the severe winter weather, Lett said she received many messages from fans planning to get to the game if it had happened this week. She appreciates the following that the team has grown and prospective players have commented on the loud home fans.

"We have recruits comment on it constantly about the crowds that we get. On Monday, this is no weather issues hopefully and the community and family support that we gotten it help our kids has been great," Lett said. "It helps us for the future with how many kids want to play in that atmosphere. We've got to take care of business of Saturday and Monday night has the potential to feel like a very big-time game. That's a fun environment to be a part of."

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Carroll - Saturday at 2 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan - Monday at 7 p.m.

Location: Both games are at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

Millikin will live coverage of the game at:

Series: Against Carroll, the all-time series is tied 13-13. Against Wesleyan, the Titans lead the series 37-26.

Last Meeting: Millikin defeated Carroll, 72-56 in the first meeting of the season on Dec. 11. Wesleyan defeated Millikin 73-51 on Jan. 19.

Next Game: North Central College on Wed., Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in Naperville.

Notes: Against Carthage on Jan. 29, Jordan Hildebrand tied the Millikin women’s basketball record for career games playing in her 109th game. On Saturday, she will look to break the record established by Aubrey Minott from 2001 to 2005. With the schedule adjustments, Millikin is now playing four of its final six games of the season in the eight days starting with Saturday's game.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.