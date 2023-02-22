DECATUR — After dominating the regular season in the CCIW, Millikin enters the CCIW tournament as the top seed and with the conference's player and coach of the year, plus several all-conference picks.

As the top seed, Millikin had a bye into the semifinal round. The Big Blue (21-5, 15-1 CCIW) will play Illinois Wesleyan (16-10, 10-6 CCIW) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will play in Saturday's 7 p.m. championship.

Millikin, ranked No. 23 in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll and the WBCA NCAA Division III Top 25, will be led by junior Elyce Knudsen. She was named the CCIW’s Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete and was a unanimous selection to the CCIW All-Conference First Team for the second straight year. Knudsen led the CCIW in scoring and is among the top scorers in NCAA Division III, averaging 22.6 points. She averaged 23.6 points in conference games and led the CCIW in three-point field goal percentage at 41.4 percent.

Knudsen is tied for seventh in career points at Millikin with 1,428 in 68 games

Olivia Lett was named the Beth Baker Coach of the Year. Lett, a Pana and Illinois Wesleyan graduate, is 79-41 in her fifth season at Millikin.

Joining Knudsen as a unanimous First Team Selection was senior Bailey Coffman. It is the third straight season Coffman has earned All-Conference honors. She was a First Team selection in 2020-21 and a Second Team pick in last season. She was eighth in the conference in scoring averaging with 13.3 points in CCIW contests. Coffman is averaging 3.8 rebounds per game.

Millikin senior Chelsea McCullum was a CCIW All-Conference Second Team honoree. She was one of the top defenders in the conference ranking second in the CCIW in steals averaging 2.4, and she also averages 8.4 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Senior Miranda Fox was the Big Blue’s RESPECT Award winner. RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of Responsibility, Enthusiasm, Service, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration and Trust.

Illinois Wesleyan advanced to the semifinals with a 67-47 win against Wheaton. The Big Blue have won four straight against Wesleyan.

PHOTOS: Millikin star Elyce Knudsen