Millikin rolls past St. Norbert College in Workman Family Baseball Field debut

DECATUR -- Millikin's baseball team made the most of their historic day Saturday as the Big Blue came out swinging against St. Norbert College in the first game in the friendly confines of Workman Family Baseball Field, winning 7-0.

Millikin put runs on the board early, scoring one in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single to left field by Mason McGahey that would score Brent Beals from third.

The game would remain 1-0 for the next five innings until Nick Black came to the plate with Andrew Auton, a Mount Zion graduate, in scoring position on third base. Black's sacrifice fly to center field scored Auton to give the Big Blue a 2-0 lead after the sixth inning.

An inning later, Auton drove in three runs on an RBI-triple deep to center field that cleared the bases, scoring Kyle Kane, Frank Bryan and Beals, and made it 5-0 after seven innings of play.