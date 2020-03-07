Millikin rolls past St. Norbert College in Workman Family Baseball Field debut

DECATUR -- Millikin's baseball team made the most of their historic day Saturday as the Big Blue came out swinging against St. Norbert College in the first game in the friendly confines of Workman Family Baseball Field, winning 7-0.
Millikin put runs on the board early, scoring one in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single to left field by Mason McGahey that would score Brent Beals from third.
The game would remain 1-0 for the next five innings until Nick Black came to the plate with Andrew Auton, a Mount Zion graduate, in scoring position on third base. Black's sacrifice fly to center field scored Auton to give the Big Blue a 2-0 lead after the sixth inning.
An inning later, Auton drove in three runs on an RBI-triple deep to center field that cleared the bases, scoring Kyle Kane, Frank Bryan and Beals, and made it 5-0 after seven innings of play.
The final two runs of the game were scored in the bottom of the eighth inning, with the first coming from an infield groundout to the shortstop hit by Gabe Soria that would score Black from third. A batter later, Beals stepped to the plate with Ethan Current on second and Jackson Chase on third. Beals grounded out to the third baseman, scoring Chase from third to make the final score 7-0.
Adam Zuk (1-2) picked up his first win of the season on the mound for Millikin, allowing no runs on four hits, striking out eight in seven innings of work. Jack Morgan pitched two innings of hitless relief in the eighth and ninth innings for the Big Blue.
St. Norbert started Nick Klavekoske, who threw five innings, allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts in the loss.
Auton led the charge on offense against St. Norbert, going 1-2 on the day, driving in three runs on an RBI triple. Auton's triple was the only extra-base hit in the game. Beals added to the strength at the plate for the Big Blue, going 3-4 and scoring two of the seven runs in the game.
The Big Blue (3-4) will continue their opening weekend on Sunday, March 8 as they face Loras College at 1:00 PM and Knox College at 4:00 at the Workman Family Baseball Field.