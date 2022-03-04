Millikin scores first win at NCAA Tournament since 2005 title run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Millikin's Elyce Knudsen made her NCAA Tournament debut a memorable one.

With the Big Blue making their first appearance at the NCAA Division III Tournament since winning the championship in 2005, Knudsen — the CCIW's Most Outstanding Player — had 36 points to lead Millikin's 81-68 win against Warburg in the first round.

Knudsen was 14-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range. She was also 3-of-3 from the line and had four assists.

As a team, Millikin (22-6) shot 53 percent from the field and 10-of-15 (67 percent) from 3-point range.

In addition to Knudsen, both Jordan Hildebrand (18 points) and Bailey Coffman (13 points) were in double figures. Miranda Fox had six assists.

Wartburg led 14-13 after a quarter, but Millikin took control in the second quarter, outscoring Wartburg 27-17 to take a 40-31 halftime lead. Wartburg kept the lead within 10 most of the second half, never got closer than 4 the rest of the way.

Millikin advanced to play the winner of Friday's second game at the site, the host Wisconsin Eau Claire vs. North Central (Minnesota).

