 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Millikin scores first win at NCAA Tournament since 2005 title run

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Millikin's Elyce Knudsen made her NCAA Tournament debut a memorable one.

With the Big Blue making their first appearance at the NCAA Division III Tournament since winning the championship in 2005, Knudsen — the CCIW's Most Outstanding Player — had 36 points to lead Millikin's 81-68 win against Warburg in the first round.

Knudsen was 14-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range. She was also 3-of-3 from the line and had four assists.

As a team, Millikin (22-6) shot 53 percent from the field and 10-of-15 (67 percent) from 3-point range.

In addition to Knudsen, both Jordan Hildebrand (18 points) and Bailey Coffman (13 points) were in double figures. Miranda Fox had six assists.

Wartburg led 14-13 after a quarter, but Millikin took control in the second quarter, outscoring Wartburg 27-17 to take a 40-31 halftime lead. Wartburg kept the lead within 10 most of the second half, never got closer than 4 the rest of the way.

People are also reading…

Millikin advanced to play the winner of Friday's second game at the site, the host Wisconsin Eau Claire vs. North Central (Minnesota).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News