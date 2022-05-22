Millikin softball beats Wartburg College in NCAA super regionals to advance to final 8

DECATUR -- The Millikin University softball team fought through three rain delays between Saturday and Sunday to defeat Wartburg College in the 2022 NCAA Super Regionals and earn a berth to the national championships in Salem, Va.

Millikin's 10-6 victory was completed shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. The Big Blue move on to face Salisbury University on Thursday in the first round of a double-elimination four-team bracket.

The game that began on Saturday, first at 11:00 a.m. but was halted before the first pitch was thrown, then began again at 2:30 p.m. before being halted for a second time, and then started up for a third and final time on Saturday at 6:15 before being pushed to Sunday. The final rain delay started with one out in the top of the seventh inning.

Millikin started off the scoring in the top of the second inning as the visitors on the scoreboard with a Rylee Blake double down the left field line plating Gretchen Gould.

In the third, Lanie Chizmark started off the inning with a double down the left field line, then later crossed the plate on a Grace Biondo single up the middle. The Big Blue took a 4-0 advantage when Camryn Skundberg sent a double to left center, scoring Biondo and pinch runner Jada Wilson. Millikin tacked on another with a Gould single to left field.

In the sixth, Leah Foreman began the offensive attack with a homerun to centerfield. Cassie Reed's single through the left side of the infield to score Biondo. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kendallyn Davison reached on a fielder's choice with Wartburg failing to get Blake out at second and pinch runner Anna Enlow scoring on the play to put Millikin up 8-0.

The Knights rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning, starting with an Olivia Brecht double to right center. Ella Link and Lauren Frerichs drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Junior pitcher Addison Sargent struck out Jenna Levine to pick up the first out of the inning before the game was halted for a rain and lightning delay, the second of the afternoon.

After the rain delay, the Big Blue secured the second out of the inning on a flyout off the bat of Hannah Happ. Sydney Fellows singled to right center, plating two runs for the Knights to cut the deficit to 8-2. A Tarah Wehde double to right center scored two more, then Wehde crossed the plate on a Big Blue throwing error. Millikin secured the final out of the inning on a groundout, but the Knights had cut the lead to 8-5.

In the seventh, Biondo and Skundberg each drew walks to put two runners on for the Big Blue. With Enlow at the plate and runners on second and third with one out, the game was halted once again for a rain delay.

After the delay, Enlow secured her first hit of her collegiate career to score Biondo and pinch runner Kaylee Goluch to give Millikin the 10-5 advantage.

Wartburg plated one run in the bottom of the inning, but the Big Blue secured the game two victory to punch their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championships with the 10-6 victory. Addison Sargent was the winning pitcher, striking out eight through seven innings pitched.

Millikin will travel to Salem, Va. for a matchup with Salisbury, slated to start at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.. Eastern Connecticut State and Trine will be the other two teams in the four-team elimination bracket.

Game 1: Millikin 9, Wartburg 5

The Big Blue softball team opened the 2022 NCAA Division III Super Regionals with a 9-5 comeback victory against Wartburg College on Friday, May 20.

Millikin plated the first three runs of the afternoon in the bottom of the first, starting with Kendallyn Davison crossing on a passed ball. A Camryn Skundberg single to right field scored Lanie Chizmark, who had earlier reached on an error. Grace Biondo scored the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cassie Reed.

Wartburg plated a run of their own with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second when Hannah Happ lined out to center field to score Jenna Levine and cut the Big Blue lead to 3-1. The Knights then took the lead in the third, starting with an RBI double to left off the bat of Ella Link that scored Olivia Brecht. The go-ahead run scored on a two-RBI ground-rule double to right center from Levine, giving Wartburg a 4-3 advantage.

A bases loaded walk issued to Brecht put the Knights up 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Millikin batted around in the sixth inning, beginning with Skundberg at the plate drawing a walk. Pinch runner Emma Lewandowski replaced Skundberg at first, later scoring on a sacrifice fly to left hit by Tennison. With the bases loaded and two outs, Lanie Chizmark tripled down the left field line to clear the bases and put the Big Blue up 7-5. Leah Foreman sent a two-run homerun over the left center field fence to push the MU advantage to 9-5.

The Big Blue secured the final three outs to pick up the game one victory heading into Saturday's game two. Charly Warlow picked up the win, throwing three innings and allowing just two hits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.