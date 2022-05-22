Millikin softball beats Wartburg in NCAA super regionals to advance to final 8

DECATUR — The Millikin softball team fought through three rain delays between Saturday and Sunday to defeat Wartburg in the 2022 NCAA Super Regionals and earn a berth to the national championships in Salem, Va.

Millikin's 10-6 victory against Wartburg gave the Big Blue their first Super Regional title in program history and sent them to the final eight. They'll face Salisbury on Thursday in the first round of a double-elimination four-team bracket.

Millikin's win against Wartburg began on Saturday, first at 11 a.m., but it was halted before the first pitch was thrown. It began again at 2:30 p.m. before being halted for a second time, and then started up for a third and final time on Saturday at 6:15 before being pushed to Sunday. The final rain delay started with one out in the top of the seventh inning.

Millikin started off the scoring in the top of the second inning as the visitors on the scoreboard with a Rylee Blake double down the left field line plating Gretchen Gould.

In the third, Lanie Chizmark started off the inning with a double down the left field line, then later crossed the plate on a Grace Biondo single up the middle. The Big Blue took a 4-0 advantage when Camryn Skundberg sent a double to left center, scoring Biondo and pinch runner Jada Wilson. Millikin tacked on another with a Gould single to left field.

In the sixth, Leah Foreman began the offensive attack with a homerun to centerfield. Cassie Reed's single through the left side of the infield to score Biondo. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kendallyn Davison reached on a fielder's choice with Wartburg failing to get Blake out at second and pinch runner Anna Enlow scoring on the play to put Millikin up 8-0.

The Knights rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning, starting with an Olivia Brecht double to right center. Ella Link and Lauren Frerichs drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Junior pitcher Addison Sargent struck out Jenna Levine to pick up the first out of the inning before the game was halted for a rain and lightning delay, the second of the afternoon.

After the rain delay, the Big Blue secured the second out of the inning on a flyout off the bat of Hannah Happ. Sydney Fellows singled to right center, plating two runs for the Knights to cut the deficit to 8-2. A Tarah Wehde double to right center scored two more, then Wehde crossed the plate on a Big Blue throwing error. Millikin secured the final out of the inning on a groundout, but the Knights had cut the lead to 8-5.

In the seventh, Biondo and Skundberg each drew walks to put two runners on for the Big Blue. With Enlow at the plate and runners on second and third with one out, the game was halted once again for a rain delay.

After the delay, Enlow secured her first hit of her collegiate career to score Biondo and pinch runner Kaylee Goluch to give Millikin the 10-5 advantage.

Sargent was the winning pitcher, striking out eight through seven innings.

Millikin will travel to Salem, Va., for a matchup with Salisbury, slated to start at 3 p.m. on Thursday.. Eastern Connecticut State and Trine will be the other two teams in the four-team elimination bracket.

The Big Blue softball team opened the Super Regionals with a 9-5 comeback victory against Wartburg College on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.