Millikin softball clinches CCIW crown with sweep of Elmhurst

Armstrong picked up the game one win with nine strikeouts. Jena Hicks took the loss for Elmhurst.

As the visitors on the scoreboard in game two, the Big Blue fell behind early. Elmhurst knocked in two runs in the bottom of the third. Zahn singled to left field, and Alyssa Filkowski was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for the Blue Jays. Alana Batista doubled to center, scoring both runners.

Millikin used a six run fourth to pull ahead and never looked back. Holland started the rally with a home run down the left field line. Pulec followed with an inside the park home run, and completing the senior outfield trifecta, Trenkle sent a ground rule double to right center. Knoerzer marked the fourth senior in a row to pick up a hit in the fourth with a single through the right side of the infield to score Trenkle. Goluch picked up the fifth hit in a row with a double down the right field line, scoring Knoerzer. Cassie Reed drew a walk, and with Goluch stealing third, the Big Blue pulled off a double steal to score Goluch. Reed scored on a Skundberg RBI groundout to put the Big Blue up 6-2.

The Big Blue tacked on another in the fifth when Trenkle was issued a walk, stole second and rounded the rest of the bases for the seventh run on a Blue Jays error.