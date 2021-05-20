Millikin softball comeback falls short in NCAA Tournament opening round

In the top of the seventh inning, Millikin's defense stepped up as left fielder Maddie Holland, a Shelbyville graduate, made an over-the-shoulder catch on a deep drive by McNeer to keep Belhaven off the board.

Carruth (21-3) was dominating for Belhaven, allowing just two hits before Millikin began its rally in the seventh inning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We did a really good job of getting out and scoring first, that is always a goal for our team. It takes the pressure off of your defense and your pitcher to go out there and be perfect," Belhaven coach Kevin Griffin said. "Kennedy has been perfect a lot of times for us this year and we felt like we took the pressure off of her and made it feel like she didn't have to do it by herself."

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Lexus Tennison hit a left-field home run to put the Big Blue within one, 2-1. Holland followed with a double to left field, moving the tying run 120 feet away. Kailey Pulec then grounded to third base to end the game.

"I knew it was my job to get on base somehow. I wasn't trying to hit it out but that works, too. It was good to get something going. Maddie came up after and did her thing and hit it hard, too. We can't hang our heads about that," Tennison said.