Millikin softball defeats Alma College to move on to NCAA super regionals

DECATUR -- The
Millikin University softball team made history on Sunday with a win over Alma College in the regional championship round of the 2022 NCAA Division III regional, earning the right to advance to the super regionals next weekend. The win marks the first regional championship in program history. Millikin's previous best finish was 2-2 in 1994, eliminated from the tournament by Alma. The Big Blue opened up the scoring in the first with a Grace Biondo double down the right field line that plated Lanie Chizmark. Camryn Skundberg delivered an RBI groundout to score Leah Foreman.
Alma answered in the top of the second inning when Hadyn Terwilliger sent a homerun over the left field fence.
Chizmark reached base on a single, stole second, then scored on a throwing error by the Scots, giving Millikin a 3-1 advantage.
In the fourth, Rylee Blake reached on a fielder's choice, with Lahner crossing the plate for a fourth Millikin run on a Scots throwing error. Chizmark tallied two RBI in the fourth to put the Big Blue up 6-1 with a single to left field that plated Blake and Lex Tennison.
In the sixth, Skundberg pushed two more runs across the plate with a single up the middle, scoring Biondo and Chizmark.
Aly Armstrong picked up her 16th win of the season in the circle, tossing five innings. Armstrong struck out four and allowed one hit. Addison Sargent entered the game in relief, pitching two shutout innings to seal the Big Blue victory.
With the win, Millikin advances to the super regionals and will face Wartburg College in a best of three series beginning Friday, May 20.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots the ball against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) looks to pass against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (second from right) laughs with players before introductions against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday. Millikin qualified for the NCAA DIII Tournament for the first time since 2004-05.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) scored a team-high 24 points against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in the CCIW Tournament Championship. The Titans won 80-73.
Illinois Wesleyan's Lauren Huber (5) scored a game-high 27 points against Millikin in the CCIW Tournament championship game on Saturday.
Illinois Wesleyan's Kate Palmer (24) scored 13 second-half points, finishing with 16, on Saturday against Millikin.
Millikin women’s basketball head coach Olivia Lett (center) and four Big Blue players were selected to the 2021-22 CCIW All-Conference Women’s Basketball Team.
Illinois Wesleyan's Mallory Powers (13) shoots over Millikin's Elyce Knudsen on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball celebrates after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball fans celebrate after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett calls out plays against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Chelsea McCullum (14) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) shoots against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Emily White (10) passes against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Emily White (10) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Emily White (10) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand, left, and Jazmin Brown (5) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) celebrates after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Brooke Lansford (15) and the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team meet DePauw in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Illinois Wesleyan's Catie Eck (11) shoots in the second quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen (left) was named the CCIW's Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete Award winner.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin had coach Olivia Lett (middle) celebrates a play against Illinois Wesleyan earlier this season. Lett guided Millikin to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2004-05 season.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand (23) celebrates a play on Monday against Illinois Wesleyan.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan earlier this season.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) is third in DIII basketball with 598 points this season.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (middle) talks with her team during a timeout against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday.
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (middle) talks to her team during a timeout against Illinois Wesleyan.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots the ball against Illinois Wesleyan. Coffman has averaged 13.6 points and four rebounds per game this season.
Millikin's Miranda Fox (3), Elyse Knudsen (22), Jordan Hildebrand (23) and Bailey Coffman (32) take the court against Illinois Wesleyan on Jan. 19.
Millikin's Aubrey Staton (45) has been key in the Big Blue's 9-3 start to the season.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) was the CCIW's Player of the Week for Dec. 20.
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) has embraced a smaller role on the team this season.
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) has been the team's Defensive Player of the Year the past three seasons.
The Millikin women's basketball team opened CCIW action with a 73-62 win over Augustana on Saturday at the Griswold Center.
Against Illinois College, Millikin's Chelsea McCullum (14) scored six points including four in the fourth quarter along with three steals and two rebounds off the bench.
The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 66-56 on Saturday.
Millikin women's basketball team suffered a road loss, 71-68, at the University of Chicago on Friday.
The Millikin women's basketball travel to Chicago to play the DIII powerhouses the University of Chicago and Wisconsin Lutheran this weekend.
The No. 22-ranked Millikin University women's basketball team lost to No. 19 DePauw University 71-55 on Tuesday on the road.
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
Millikin University head coach Olivia Lett, far right,) instruct players during practice. Freshman Emily White (middle) is looking to make an impact with the team this season.
