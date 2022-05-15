Millikin softball defeats Alma College to move on to NCAA super regionals

DECATUR -- The Millikin University softball team made history on Sunday with a win over Alma College in the regional championship round of the 2022 NCAA Division III regional, earning the right to advance to the super regionals next weekend. The win marks the first regional championship in program history. Millikin's previous best finish was 2-2 in 1994, eliminated from the tournament by Alma.

The Big Blue opened up the scoring in the first with a Grace Biondo double down the right field line that plated Lanie Chizmark. Camryn Skundberg delivered an RBI groundout to score Leah Foreman.

Alma answered in the top of the second inning when Hadyn Terwilliger sent a homerun over the left field fence.

Chizmark reached base on a single, stole second, then scored on a throwing error by the Scots, giving Millikin a 3-1 advantage.

In the fourth, Rylee Blake reached on a fielder's choice, with Lahner crossing the plate for a fourth Millikin run on a Scots throwing error. Chizmark tallied two RBI in the fourth to put the Big Blue up 6-1 with a single to left field that plated Blake and Lex Tennison.

In the sixth, Skundberg pushed two more runs across the plate with a single up the middle, scoring Biondo and Chizmark.

Aly Armstrong picked up her 16th win of the season in the circle, tossing five innings. Armstrong struck out four and allowed one hit. Addison Sargent entered the game in relief, pitching two shutout innings to seal the Big Blue victory.

With the win, Millikin advances to the super regionals and will face Wartburg College in a best of three series beginning Friday, May 20.

