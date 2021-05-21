Millikin softball falls to top-seeded DePauw University in NCAA Regional Tournament

DECATUR — The Millikin softball team fell 4-2 to top-seeded DePauw on Friday in their second game of the NCAA Tournament, ending the Big Blue's season.
Millikin got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second, starting with a walk drawn by junior Cassie Reed. Gretchen Gould put a second runner on for Millikin and the Big Blue loaded the bases with a walk issued to Lexus Tennison. Kailey Pulec knocked in a Big Blue run with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
In the top of the fourth, Millikin scored again to make it 2-0. Maddie Holland reached on a Tigers error, then Pulec and Trenkle loaded the bases for Millikin. Rylee Blake picked up an RBI with a single to left field.
DePauw chipped away at the Big Blue lead in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a Paige Price single up the middle. A sacrifice bunt off the bat of Grace Smith followed by a Jade Mejia Wick single moved Price over, setting her up to score on an RBI groundout by Skylar Barnett to make it 2-1.
The Tigers took the lead in the fifth. Bernhard led off the inning with a single through the right side, then advanced on an infield single by Kate Geary. Drew Bratcher laid down a bunt to move the runners into scoring position, and both Bernhard and Geary crossed the plate on a single up the middle by St. Germain. DePauw's final run crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth to give the Tigers a two-run lead.
Cami Henry was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, improving her record to 20-0. Aly Armstrong picked up the loss, making her 19-6.
With the loss, the Big Blue (32-13) was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. DePauw moved on to face the winner of Belhaven University and and Calvin College.
Big Blue baseball advances in CCIW tourney
CAROL STREAM — The No. 3-seeded Millikin baseball team defeated the No. 2 Augustana College 5-3 on Thursday in the second round of the CCIW Tournament in game played at Wheaton College. The Big Blue are 2-0 in the tournament and face Carroll University on Friday in Carol Stream at 3 p.m. The Pioneers knocked off No. 1 seeded North Central College 11-6 in 10 innings.