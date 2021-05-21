Millikin softball falls to top-seeded DePauw University in NCAA Regional Tournament

DECATUR — The Millikin softball team fell 4-2 to top-seeded DePauw on Friday in their second game of the NCAA Tournament, ending the Big Blue's season.

Millikin got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second, starting with a walk drawn by junior Cassie Reed. Gretchen Gould put a second runner on for Millikin and the Big Blue loaded the bases with a walk issued to Lexus Tennison. Kailey Pulec knocked in a Big Blue run with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Millikin scored again to make it 2-0. Maddie Holland reached on a Tigers error, then Pulec and Trenkle loaded the bases for Millikin. Rylee Blake picked up an RBI with a single to left field.

DePauw chipped away at the Big Blue lead in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a Paige Price single up the middle. A sacrifice bunt off the bat of Grace Smith followed by a Jade Mejia Wick single moved Price over, setting her up to score on an RBI groundout by Skylar Barnett to make it 2-1.