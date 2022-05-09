Millikin softball to compete in NCAA DIII Tournament for second consecutive season

DECATUR — The Millikin softball team was awarded an at-large berth in the 2022 NCAA Regional Tournament on Monday for the second consecutive season.

The Big Blue finished the 2022 regular season with a 32-7 overall record, finishing as the CCIW regular season champions. The team was also ranked No. 1 among teams in Region VIII in the NCAA regional rankings.

Millikin awaited their fate on Monday after having a challenging time during the CCIW Tournament held at Millikin's Workman Family Softball Field last weekend.

The Big Blue lost twice on the second day of competition on Saturday. Millikin fell, 2-0, to eventual champion Illinois Wesleyan in the first game of the day before losing on a walk off hit, 1-0, against North Central.

Along with earning the at-large berth, Millikin will host the regional at Workman Field from May 13-15.

The Big Blue will face Ohio Northern University, in Ada, Ohio, as their first-round opponent. On the opposite side of the bracket is Alma College, in Alma, Mich., and Illinois College.

This is Millikin's sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in softball overall. Last year's appearance was the first in 27 years.

In the weekend's CCIW Tournament games, Millikin won its first-round game on Friday against North Central, 5-3. On Saturday against Illinois Wesleyan, the Big Blue recorded just one hit and the Titans scored both of their runs in the top of the seventh.

In the final game of the day, the Big Blue faced North Central in a consolation bracket rematch. The Cardinals, playing as the home team, walked off the game in the bottom of the seventh when Andrea Richards delivered a single into shallow left center to plate Jaime Smith who reached on a single. The Big Blue stranded seven runners on base in the game.

Millikin's Aly Armstrong was credited with the loss, striking out six and allowing five hits through 6.1 innings pitched.

Second-seeded Illinois Wesleyan defeated Carroll 9-1 before edging top seed Millikin 2-0 and toppling North Central 3-2 in the championship game.

In the CCIW title game matchup, Bailey Turner and Megan Fontanetta each had two of the Titans' five hits. Nina Mardjetko (12-5) pitched the first 6⅓ innings for the victory, and Natalie Grubczak secured the final two outs for her second save.

Grubczak had tossed a one-hitter in the win over Millikin.

Illinois Wesleyan will take on Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in a regional held at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The Titans (27-13) and Wartburg (27-12) play at 2 p.m. Friday. Other teams in the double elimination regional, which runs Friday through Sunday, are Saint Benedict and Nebraska Wesleyan.

Illinois Wesleyan will be making its 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Titans placed second in 2018.

North Central was also part of the NCAA Tournament bracket announced Monday, giving the CCIW three berths.

The 16 regional winners advance to super regional play May 20-21.

