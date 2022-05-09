Millikin softball to compete in NCAA DIII Tournament for second consecutive season

DECATUR —
The Millikin softball team was awarded an at-large berth in the 2022 NCAA Regional Tournament on Monday for the second consecutive season.
The Big Blue finished the 2022 regular season with a 32-7 overall record, finishing as the CCIW regular season champions. The team was also ranked No. 1 among teams in Region VIII in the NCAA regional rankings.
Millikin awaited their fate on Monday after having a challenging time during the CCIW Tournament held at Millikin's Workman Family Softball Field last weekend.
The Millikin softball team finished the 2022 regular season with a 32-7 overall record, finishing as the CCIW regular season champions.
Matthew Flaten
The Big Blue lost twice on the second day of competition on Saturday. Millikin fell, 2-0, to eventual champion Illinois Wesleyan in the first game of the day before losing on a walk off hit, 1-0, against North Central.
Along with earning the at-large berth, Millikin will host the regional at Workman Field from May 13-15.
The Big Blue will face Ohio Northern University, in Ada, Ohio, as their first-round opponent. On the opposite side of the bracket is Alma College, in Alma, Mich., and Illinois College.
This is Millikin's sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in softball overall. Last year's appearance was the first in 27 years.
In the weekend's CCIW Tournament games, Millikin won its first-round game on Friday against North Central, 5-3. On Saturday against Illinois Wesleyan, the Big Blue recorded just one hit and the Titans scored both of their runs in the top of the seventh.
In the final game of the day, the Big Blue faced North Central in a consolation bracket rematch. The Cardinals, playing as the home team, walked off the game in the bottom of the seventh when Andrea Richards delivered a single into shallow left center to plate Jaime Smith who reached on a single. The Big Blue stranded seven runners on base in the game.
Millikin's
Aly Armstrong was credited with the loss, striking out six and allowing five hits through 6.1 innings pitched.
Second-seeded Illinois Wesleyan defeated Carroll 9-1 before edging top seed Millikin 2-0 and toppling North Central 3-2 in the championship game.
In the CCIW title game matchup, Bailey Turner and Megan Fontanetta each had two of the Titans' five hits. Nina Mardjetko (12-5) pitched the first 6⅓ innings for the victory, and Natalie Grubczak secured the final two outs for her second save.
Grubczak had tossed a one-hitter in the win over Millikin.
Illinois Wesleyan will take on Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in a regional held at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
The Titans (27-13) and Wartburg (27-12) play at 2 p.m. Friday. Other teams in the double elimination regional, which runs Friday through Sunday, are Saint Benedict and Nebraska Wesleyan.
Illinois Wesleyan will be making its 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Titans placed second in 2018.
North Central was also part of the NCAA Tournament bracket announced Monday, giving the CCIW three berths.
The 16 regional winners advance to super regional play May 20-21.
PHOTOS: Millikin women's basketball 2021-22
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots the ball against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) looks to pass against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (second from right) laughs with players before introductions against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday. Millikin qualified for the NCAA DIII Tournament for the first time since 2004-05.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) scored a team-high 24 points against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in the CCIW Tournament Championship. The Titans won 80-73.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois Wesleyan's Lauren Huber (5) scored a game-high 27 points against Millikin in the CCIW Tournament championship game on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Kate Palmer (24) scored 13 second-half points, finishing with 16, on Saturday against Millikin.
MATTHEW FLATEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin women’s basketball head coach Olivia Lett (center) and four Big Blue players were selected to the 2021-22 CCIW All-Conference Women’s Basketball Team.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Illinois Wesleyan's Mallory Powers (13) shoots over Millikin's Elyce Knudsen on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball celebrates after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball fans celebrate after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett calls out plays against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Chelsea McCullum (14) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) shoots against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Emily White (10) passes against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Emily White (10) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Emily White (10) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand, left, and Jazmin Brown (5) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) celebrates after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Brooke Lansford (15) and the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team meet DePauw in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois Wesleyan's Catie Eck (11) shoots in the second quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen (left) was named the CCIW's Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete Award winner.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin had coach Olivia Lett (middle) celebrates a play against Illinois Wesleyan earlier this season. Lett guided Millikin to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2004-05 season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand (23) celebrates a play on Monday against Illinois Wesleyan.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan earlier this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) is third in DIII basketball with 598 points this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (middle) talks with her team during a timeout against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball wins 67-56 over Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (middle) talks to her team during a timeout against Illinois Wesleyan.
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots the ball against Illinois Wesleyan. Coffman has averaged 13.6 points and four rebounds per game this season.
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Miranda Fox (3), Elyse Knudsen (22), Jordan Hildebrand (23) and Bailey Coffman (32) take the court against Illinois Wesleyan on Jan. 19.
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Aubrey Staton (45) has been key in the Big Blue's 9-3 start to the season.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) was the CCIW's Player of the Week for Dec. 20.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIERSITY
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) has embraced a smaller role on the team this season.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) has been the team's Defensive Player of the Year the past three seasons.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The Millikin women's basketball team opened CCIW action with a 73-62 win over Augustana on Saturday at the Griswold Center.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Against Illinois College, Millikin's Chelsea McCullum (14) scored six points including four in the fourth quarter along with three steals and two rebounds off the bench.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 66-56 on Saturday.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin women's basketball team suffered a road loss, 71-68, at the University of Chicago on Friday.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The Millikin women's basketball travel to Chicago to play the DIII powerhouses the University of Chicago and Wisconsin Lutheran this weekend.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The No. 22-ranked Millikin University women's basketball team lost to No. 19 DePauw University 71-55 on Tuesday on the road.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin University head coach Olivia Lett, far right,) instruct players during practice. Freshman Emily White (middle) is looking to make an impact with the team this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!