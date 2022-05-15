Millikin softball to face Alma College in NCAA regional championship

DECATUR -- The Millikin University softball team tallied a 2-0 record in the opening two rounds of the NCAA softball regional, defeating Ohio Northern by a 5-4 margin then Illinois College in the winner's bracket game 7-0 to advance to the championship round. Millikin will meet Alma College out of the loser's bracket on Sunday, May 15. Due to the potential for inclement weather later in the afternoon, the game time has been moved up to 11:00 AM at the Workman Family Softball Field.

Alma fell in their opening matchup to Illinois College, then defeated Ohio Northern in an elimination game to stay alive before earning a redemption victory against the Lady Blues to advance to the championship game.

Millikin 7, Illinois College 0

The Big Blue softball team matched up against the Lady Blues of Illinois College on Saturday for a winner's bracket competition at the 2022 NCAA regional. Millikin defeated IC by a 7-0 margin to advance to Sunday's championship round at the Workman Family Softball Field.

The Big Blue started off the scoring in the top of the second as the visitors on the scoreboard with a Lex Tennison single to right center that plated pinch runner Sarah Lahner. Millikin tacked on another in the third when Kendallyn Davison scored from second on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Lanie Chizmark.

Tennison tallied another RBI in the fourth with a single to shallow center that scored pinch runner Jada Wilson, giving Millikin a 3-0 advantage. In the fifth, a Cassie Reed single to left center scored Leah Foreman, then a Gretchen Gould double down the right field line scored Camryn Skundberg.

The Big Blue scored two more runs on a Davison single to right field when Rylee Blake and Tennison crossed the plate to push the Big Blue lead to 7-0.

Addison Sargent was the victor in the circle, pitching a full game, striking out three while allowing only three hits.

Millikin 5, Ohio Northern University 4

The Big Blue softball team took the field at the Workman Family Softball Field on Friday for their opening round game in the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament. Millikin matched up against the Polar Bears of Ohio Northern University, taking the victory to pick up their first regional win since 1994.

In the first, Leah Foreman doubled to right field to plate Kendallyn Davison, then later scored to give the Big Blue a 2-0 lead when Camryn Skundberg reached on a Polar Bear error.

In the fifth, Millikin tacked on two more when Davison reached on a fielder's choice, scoring pinch runners Jada Wilson and Anna Enlow.

Ohio Northern used a late game rally in the top of the seventh to tie the game at four apiece and send the game to extra innings.

In extras, Grace Biondo's leadoff triple in the ninth provided the walk-off run, crossing the plate for a 5-4 win on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Skundberg.

Aly Armstrong pitched 7.0 innings for the Big Blue, striking out three. Addison Sargent provided two innings of relief, holding the Polar Bears to just one hit.

