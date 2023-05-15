DECATUR — The Millikin softball team capped off a 27-9 regular season by going 3-0 at the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Tournament to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament.

At the selection show on Monday, Millikin learned its plans for the upcoming weekend: Traveling to Angola, Ind., to the host site at Trine University, to meet Wartburg at 1 p.m. Thursday. The double elimination tournament also includes the host Thunder of Trine and Waynesburg.

This is the third consecutive season that the Big Blue have earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Millikin won the CCIW Tournament in 2021, then garnered an at-large bid in 2022. Millikin made team history last season, becoming regional and super regional champions — defeating Wartburg in the super regional — before falling in the final eight.

Millikin started out the conference tournament with a 9-1 win over North Park, then shut out Illinois Wesleyan in consecutive games to take the title.

In the 8-0 victory on Friday, Millikin's Addison Sargent held the Titans hitless in the five-inning game, issuing just one walk. Aly Armstrong and Charly Warlow combined for the shutout in the 3-0 championship round victory to earn the automatic berth to the tournament.

In Saturday's game, Millikin took the lead in the second when an Anna Enlow leadoff triple set up Lex Tennison for a squeeze bunt. In the fifth, Lanie Chizmark's two-run home run scored Rylee Blake to put Millikin up 3-0.

Armstrong picked up the win, tossing 4 1/3 innings and holding the Titans to two hits. Warlow came in in relief, earning a save and holding IWU to one hit. At the plate, Chizmark went 2-for-3.

In Friday's game, in the first inning, Blake's stolen base at third led to a run on a throwing error by the catcher. Kendallyn Davison doubled down the left field line to score Chizmark, giving Millikin a 2-0 lead. In the second, the sacrifice fly off the bat of Blake plated Aundrea Jenkins.

The Big Blue added another run in the fourth when Tennison sent a home run to left field. In the fifth, Maddy Regan's bunt single scored Chizmark, then an Anna Enlow home run to left center scored both Katie Detamore and Morgan Boward to cement the 8-0 victory. Chizmark went 2-for-3. Sargent tossed a five-inning no-hitter with just one walk, striking out five Titans.

PHOTOS: Millikin star Elyce Knudsen