Millikin softball's season ends in loss to Eastern Connecticut State University in NCAA Tournament

SALEM, VA -- The Millikin University softball team returned to the Moyer Athletic Complex in Salem, Va. on Saturday for a loser's bracket matchup against Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) in a win-or-go-home situation. ECSU was beaten by Trine University in the first round, but was victorious over the Big Blue by an 8-1 margin.

Millikin got on the board first, tallying a run in the bottom of the first inning when Kendallyn Davison crossed the plate on a Camryn Skundberg RBI single. Eastern Connecticut State scored eight unanswered runs to best the Big Blue and stay alive in the NCAA Championships.

Millikin softball ends the 2022 season with a 37-9 record, making school history by winning the first super regional in Millikin history.

Game 1: Salisbury 6, Millikin 5

The Big Blue softball team took the field at the Moyer Athletic Complex on Thursday for their opening round matchup of the 2022 NCAA Softball National Championships against the Sea Gulls of Salisbury University. After forcing extra innings, the Big Blue fell in nine innings by a 5-6 margin.

Millikin started off the scoring in the top of the first inning when Kendallyn Davison crossed the plate on a Grace Biondo single to right center. In the second, a double steal plated pinch runner Sarah Lahner to give Millikin a 2-0 advantage.

Salisbury notched back-to-back homeruns in the third and fourth innings to tie the game, then took the lead in the fourth with two more runs.

Millikin tied it up in the fifth, starting with an RBI groundout off the bat of Biondo followed by an RBI single up the middle by Camryn Skundberg. The game went to extra innings tied at four apiece.

The game remained tied until the ninth inning when senior designated player Cassie Reed singled to left field to plate pinch runner Emma Lewandowski, giving Millikin a 5-4 lead.

The Sea Gulls responded in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs to pick up the victory in the first round.

Davison led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two hits. Skundberg went 2-for-4.

Aly Armstrong pitched 3.1 innings, striking out five. Addison Sargent provided relief with 5.1 innings pitched, striking out four.

