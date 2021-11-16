 Skip to main content
Millikin standout Elyce Knudsen named CCIW Player of the Week, D3hoops.com National Team

DECATUR — To open the season, Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen was named the CCIW Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and was included on the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week. 

Knudsen helped the No. 22-ranked Big Blue to a 3-0 start by averaging 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals on the week. She shot 60% (27-for-45) from the field and 64% from 3-point range.

Elyce Knudsen 2 111521.JPG

Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.

Knudsen opened the season with a 27-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over Westminster (Mo.) that saw the sophomore hit five 3-pointers. She barely missed a triple-double with 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in a win over Greenville.

Knudsen, a Tolono Unity graduate, finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a win over Beloit.

The Big Blue face No. 19 DePauw University on Tuesday in Greencastle, Ind.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Watch now: Millikin's Elyce Knudsen talks about getting ready for season

