Millikin standout Elyce Knudsen named CCIW Player of the Week, D3hoops.com National Team

DECATUR — To open the season, Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen was named the CCIW Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and was included on the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week.

Knudsen helped the No. 22-ranked Big Blue to a 3-0 start by averaging 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals on the week. She shot 60% (27-for-45) from the field and 64% from 3-point range.

Knudsen opened the season with a 27-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over Westminster (Mo.) that saw the sophomore hit five 3-pointers. She barely missed a triple-double with 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in a win over Greenville.

The Big Blue face No. 19 DePauw University on Tuesday in Greencastle, Ind.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

