BLOOMINGTON — One word to describe Millikin’s Elyce Knudsen quickly comes to mind: Leader.

Knudsen, a junior, leads Big Blue in a lot of ways. Not only is she the on-court general for the Big Blue, leading them to first place in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, she's also one of the best players in the league, vying for CCIW Player of the Year.

“Elyce is a special player. I think everyone on our team would tell you that,” Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. “She goes so hard and plays with emotion, but not in a boastful way and that is why her teammates love her."

Knudsen leads the CCIW with 22.3 points per game with a .396 three-point field percentage while leading MU as the No. 1 defensive team in the CCIW.

“My teammates for sure are a big reason for my success — they know when to get me the ball and know what shots I should take,” Knudsen said. “Now I am working on taking it to the rim and facing some contact."

Knudsen's skill is unmatched in the conference. The next closest player, IWU's Lauren Huber, averages more than three points fewer per game (19 ppg). As the top scorers in the CCIW, Huber and Knudsen had the chance to battle it out for the second time this season Wednesday night with Millikin winning 82-65.

While Huber has been a threat all season, Millikin limited her to just 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

“She is athletic for sure,” Knudsen said. “She is for sure one of the best basketball players in our conference. She can do a lot of things down low that not a lot of people can do. (The key was) knowing her game and understanding how we wanted to defend her and not letting her get easy shots.”

While Big Blue came into the game as No. 1 in the CCIW and IWU came into the game in fourth, these two teams have the most potent offenses in the conference. Despite having Knudsen as their leader, the Titans came into the game outscoring Millikin. The Titans ranked first in the conference with 72.6 ppg while Millikin narrowly trailed with 72.2 ppg.

Tasked with facing the best offense in the conference, Knudsen led Millikin’s double-digit blowout of the Titans, posting 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting. Both times the teams faced off, Knudsen was the leading scorer — she had 34 points in the previous matchup at Millikin.

“She knows her teammates want the ball in her hand," Lett said. "I don’t think people realize how important it is to get the ball to the shooter at the right time.”

Along with leading the game in scoring, Knudsen added five steals with excellent defense. This overall performance led Millikin back from a tough loss against Wheaton late last week. The loss at Wheaton broke a 14-game winning streak — 11 of those wins came in conference play.

During that game, the Big Blues’ normally potent offense posted just 45 points, 29 of which were from Knudsen.

“It was a knock in the mouth,” Knudsen said. “They exploited our weaknesses so we had to focus to strengthen those parts of our team. The defensive side, taking the right shots, setting up our offense, things like that.”

The improved defensive effort proved to be the difference maker as Millikin limited IWU’s top scorers. While the Big Blue defense finished the game with a strong defensive effort, Lett saw some cracks early against the Titans.

“Our defense was all over the place out of the gate,” Lett said. “We were able to take them out of those easy shots early in the shot clock and make them run their offense.”

The win improved Millikin to 12-1 in the CCIW and 18-4 overall. The loss dropped the Titans to 8-6 in the CCIW and 13-10 overall.

Millikin will next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Carthage for the last of a three-game homestand. When these two teams met in December MU won 59-41.

