Millikin tennis coach Alex Covington named PTR Young Professional of the Year

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Millikin tennis coach Alex Covington of Decatur has been named Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) Young Professional of the Year.

Covington, who was named Millikin Director of Tennis in May of 2017, was previously assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach at Allegheny College for two seasons. She also has experience coaching on the high school level and at the Stanford Nike Tennis Camps.

A three-year varsity letter winner in tennis at the University of Indianapolis, Covington was named to the Great Lakes Valley Conference Academic All-Conference Team in in 2011, and was an ITA Scholar Athlete from 2010-2013. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from University of Indianapolis and a Master of Arts in History from the University of Louisville.

Covington serves as a PTR GameChangers Committee member.

