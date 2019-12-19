Millikin to host women's holiday basketball tournament this Friday and Saturday

DECATUR -- The Millikin women’s basketball team will host the Millikin University Holiday Tournament on Dec. 20-21 at the Griswold Center. Friday’s opening round includes Aurora University (5-1) facing Simpson College (5-3) and the Big Blue facing Earlham (2-5) at 7 p.m. The losing teams on Friday will play on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the winners facing off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Millikin is regrouping after a disappointing 62-59 loss to Carroll University on Saturday. Millikin got off to a terrible start, shooting 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter, and falling behind 24-6. Millikin outscored the Pioneers in each of the next three quarters, but could never recover from the first quarter deficit. Millikin's top scorer was Jordan Hildebrand with 14 points and five rebounds. Abby Ratsch had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Coffman had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Millikin’s Friday opponent, Earlham, is coming off a 64-55 lost to Franklin College in its last game on Dec. 14. The game was a one-point contest heading into the fourth quarter before Franklin pulled away with a 10-0 run. The Quakers shot 37 percent from the field while committing 26 turnovers. On the season, Earlham is shooting 37 percent from the field while averaging 60 points per game.

Saturday’s potential opponents will provide a stiff challenge for the Big Blue. Heading into Friday’s game, Aurora has won four straight. The Spartans are averaging 80.2 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field with a plus-six rebounding margin. Simpson has lost two of its last three games, but is coming off an 85-56 win over Waldorf on Dec. 14. Simpson is shooting 50 percent from the field this season leading the American Rivers Conference in field goal percentage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0