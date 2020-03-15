Millikin track star and Warrensburg-Latham graduate Jorden Tedford 'disappointed' at cancellation of nationals

DECATUR — In the moment, Jorden Tedford could only ask why?
Millikin's freshman high jumper had already made the long trip to Winston-Salem, N.C. for the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships and was at Guilford College's JDL Fast Track for a pre-meet workout on Thursday when Millikin's track and field director Andrew Craycraft let him and his teammates know that the event was cancelled by the NCAA in a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I feel disappointed about it," Tedford said. "Personally, I thought I was going to do great (at the championships). My goal was to place in the top three at nationals even though I was ranked seventh.
"I just can't do that now. I have to wait another year to do the thing I love."
Tedford, a Warrensburg-Latham graduate, had taken his success from last year's Class 1A State Track and Field Meet, where he won gold in the high jump, and brought it to Millikin's team. Tedford was CCIW champion this year, jumping 6-10 1/4 at the conference championships, making him the first Big Blue jumper to win conference in the event since 2006.
Tedford said he was frustrated by the decision, and struggled to accept it.
"I didn't really know what to think when coach told me it was canceled," Tedford said. "I just kind of assumed that he meant that there were no spectators and it was only coaches and athletes. But then he told me it was cancelled-cancelled and they weren't having it.
"I thought it was such a waste of time going all the way there. That's 800 miles away from Decatur. People were very upset, especially the senior athletes. This could have been their last championship meet and I understand how they could be mad or sad about that."
Heading into the NCAA Championships, Tedford went toe-to-toe with Carroll University's David Lemke, the defending NCAA Division III champion in the event. Tedford earned a reputation as a crowd favorite at the high school state meets with his enthusiastic reactions after completing a jump, and brought that showmanship to the CCIW meet. It worked in Tedford's favor in beating Lemke and winning the meet.
"I was trying to get in his head a little bit with the crowd," Tedford said. "I felt like I was playing a little mental game with him and I won because he wasn't jumping as well as he could have. Getting the crowd's attention really messed with his head, I think."
The maturity it took to take the crowd in his hand and use it as a weapon is something Craycraft rarely sees in an athlete as young as Tedford.
"Jorden just didn't care. He was out there to compete and he got the upper hand on (Lemke) and he got the crowd jumping," Craycraft said. "You don't see athletes bring that showmanship and confidence and execution from high school into college without missing a beat. At that moment at the conference meet, I think everyone stopped what they were doing to watch Jorden."
Tedford was joined at nationals by two women's track runners — sophomore Hailey Wimberly (Salem High School) and junior Mackenzie Dixon (Mascoutah). Wimberly qualified in the 400 meters and Dixon in the 800 meters.
With the men's team finishing second at the CCIW conference meet — the highest placing in Big Blue history — Tedford is eager to put the experience behind him and build to the future.
"I think great things are going to happen with Millikin's track program," Tedford said. "We've got a lot of key runners that we haven't had in the past I'm really excited for next season."
