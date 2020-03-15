Millikin track star and Warrensburg-Latham graduate Jorden Tedford 'disappointed' at cancellation of nationals

Tedford said he was frustrated by the decision, and struggled to accept it.

"I didn't really know what to think when coach told me it was canceled," Tedford said. "I just kind of assumed that he meant that there were no spectators and it was only coaches and athletes. But then he told me it was cancelled-cancelled and they weren't having it.

"I thought it was such a waste of time going all the way there. That's 800 miles away from Decatur. People were very upset, especially the senior athletes. This could have been their last championship meet and I understand how they could be mad or sad about that."

Heading into the NCAA Championships, Tedford went toe-to-toe with Carroll University's David Lemke, the defending NCAA Division III champion in the event. Tedford earned a reputation as a crowd favorite at the high school state meets with his enthusiastic reactions after completing a jump, and brought that showmanship to the CCIW meet. It worked in Tedford's favor in beating Lemke and winning the meet.

"I was trying to get in his head a little bit with the crowd," Tedford said. "I felt like I was playing a little mental game with him and I won because he wasn't jumping as well as he could have. Getting the crowd's attention really messed with his head, I think."