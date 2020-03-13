Millikin University cancels all athletic events for remainder of academic year

DECATUR — Millikin announced Thursday night that all campus activities have been cancelled until April 30 in response to the coronavirus, which means an effective end to athletic competition at Millikin for the academic year.

According to Millikin assistant athletic director for sports information Bryan Marshall, the decision was made in combination with the NCAA cancelling all Spring Championships.

Millikin track and wrestling was scheduled to compete at nationals this weekend, but those events were canceled. Millikin's Spring sports include baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf and men's volleyball.

