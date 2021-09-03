Millikin University names 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

DECATUR — Millikin University has announced the five newest members to the Millikin Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2021 class will be honored during the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 3, during Millikin University's 2021 Homecoming Celebration.

Donald Hartlaub

Hartlaub is being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions to Millikin's track and field, cross country and basketball programs. Hartlaub died on March 17, 2018, at his home after a short battle with brain cancer.

Wes Hillen

Hillen is being honored for his accomplishments as a member of the Millikin golf program. He currently resides in Decatur, and serves as an account manager for Skeff Distributing Company, Inc.

Audrey Krajec

Krajec is being honored for her accomplishments in women's volleyball. As a sophomore at Millikin in 2012, Krajec became the first volleyball player at Millikin to be named a First Team All-American.

Matt Snyder

Snyder is being inducted for his standout career in football at Millikin. During his time with the Big Blue, Millikin won two CCIW titles including an undefeated season in 1989.

Alyssa Visvardis

Visvardis is being honored for her accomplishments in softball and women's volleyball. She was a four-year letter winner earning CCIW All-Conference First Team as an outfielder in 2014, CCIW All-Conference Second Team in 2016 and was named CCIW Academic All-Conference from 2013-16.

